Peru wins Saranac volleyball tourney title

× 1 of 4 Expand AuSable Valley’s Leah Shay sets the ball against Northeastern Clinton at the Saranac tournament. Photo by Keith Lobdell × 2 of 4 Expand Lake Placid’s Evelynn Sharp passes a ball as Saranac Lake’s Emma Kielmeier follows for a potential block as the Blue Bombers and Chiefs played each other at the Saranac tournament Sept. 8. Photo by Keith Lobdell × 3 of 4 Expand Northeastern Clinton’s Grace Dumas passes the ball at the Saranac tournament. Photo by Keith Lobdell × 4 of 4 Expand Peru’s Olivia Bousquet serves the ball for the Indians at the Saranac tournament Sept. 8. Peru was crowned champion of the tournament after defeating PHS in the finals. Photo by Keith Lobdell Prev Next

SARANAC | All nine CVAC volleyball teams came together on the gym floors at Saranac Central School last Saturday, joined by a trio of Section X teams for the annual Saranac Volleyball Fall Tournament.

In the end, the Peru Indians won their second tournament title in three years with a 25-16 championship one-set win over Plattsburgh High.

“I think the girls have made a lot of progress over this week,” said Indians head coach Mary Anne Lake. “The chemistry of this team is really unique. I have not seen a team like this who cares for each other and pushes as much as they do.”

“I really try to focus on my girls,” said Indian setter Olivia Bousquet. “I couldn’t be a better player without them and we really support each other.”

Bousquet said the team is working on coming together and bearing down when things get difficult on the mental side of the game.

“We are really good at overcoming physical errors, but we are still working together to overcome the mental side,” she said.

For Plattsburgh High, coach Cindy McMahon has been pleased with the way the season has started.

“They have come a long way and have been working hard and communicating on the court,” she said. “I could not be more proud of the way our team played in this tournament, and our goal for the season is to get to the point where we are consistently competitive with a Peru.”

“We have worked extremely hard and I feel we deserve every point that we score,” said Hornet Bridget Melhorn. “We just have to focus on communication and our positivity.”

Defending CVAC champion and host Saranac just missed out on the finals, but have their focus set on defending the league title this season.

“This tournament is a real chance to see what we need from our players,” said coach Mary LaDuke. “There are some things I did not see in the first two games I was able to see in the tournament. I feel we are a team that will grow up through each game we play.”

““We lost a lot but there are players who are definitely stepping up,” said Maddie Hoeth. “Defensively we are working on covering the angles and working on the areas we can improve.”

Saranac Lake will also be defending a sectional title, and coach Mike Navarra said the tournament experience was good for his team.

“It’s a chance to get out there and increase their confidence on the court and knowledge of the game,” Navarra said. “We have been showing signs of improvement over the first week, so we will see where we can go.”

In Beekmantown, setter Alexys Hawks said communication with her teammates has been the key to their start to the season.

“We have meshed together and have learned to adjust to each other,” she said.

Lake Placid and AuSable Valley have entered the new season with new coaches at the helm, as Sandy Huber took over for long-time coach Donna Moody in Lake Placid and Peggy McCallister takes over in AuSable Valley, assisted by former Patriots Miranda and Mirissa O’Neal.