Peru wins wrestling title as athletes punch tickets to Albany

× Northern Adirondack’s Austin Trombley gets the match-winning fall. Photos from this meet can be found at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com. Photo by Keith Lobdell

PERU — The Peru Indians wrestling team swept through the team honors in 2016-17, winning the Section VII state qualification meet title as well as sending six wrestlers to the NYSPHSAA state championship meet at the Times Union Center in Albany on Feb. 24-25.

Peru reclaimed the title from Saranac on their home mats Feb. 11, 201.5-177, while Beekmantown (106), Northern Adirondack (75) and AuSable Valley (69) followed.

The Most Outstanding Wrestler of the event was Peru’s Colin Hogan, who won his bracket at 138 with a first minute pin and a 16-5 majority decision over Saranac’s Andrew Rivera.

“He’s been great in the program,” said father and co-coach Mike Hogan. “My sons (Patrick and Colin) have been in the sectionals 10 times and they have won eight and been third and second in states. We will see what happens this year.”

Hogan said the team has been training in a new style over the past season, working on transitions and keeping teams from scoring bonus points against them.

“We want to be flowing and go from one move to the next,” he said. “We are getting them from move-to-move.”

“It feels great to get my fourth [sectional] win, but that is not the goal,” Colin said. “The ultimate goal is to win the state tournament. This was a great tournament with a great crowd and a lot of fun. I have to train hard and keep that mindset that I can win this thing.”

While it was Peru and Hogan who enjoyed success in the final awards, perhaps AuSable Valley wrestler Chance Lapier had the biggest day of anyone, completing the trifecta of winning his 100th career match with a 27 second pin of Bobby Schoonmaker; reclaiming the Section VII title at 182 with a pin against Beekmantown’s Jaden Maldanado; and receiving a positive response from his “prom-posal” to his girlfriend.

“The hardest part isn’t getting to the top it is staying there, and to win sectionals again proves I am working hard and I still need to work hard because I want to get to the top of the mountain when it comes to the state,” Lapier said. “It’s [100 wins] justification of all of my hard work. It’s tangible. All those extra runs and live matches at practice. Now I need to keep my weight down, work hard and stayed focus. Hopefully I can make a run in Albany.”

Lapier also made a case for MOW, pinning his three opponents in a total time of 2:48.

The championship round started with Peru’s Logan Dubuque scoring a 7-3 win over Sawyer Bruce of Beekmantown at 99.

“It feels amazing,” said Dubuque, who lost to Bryce Smith in the 2016 finals. “I want to get back into the wrestling room and train as hard as I can for states. I knew I had to work hard on top in the third and gain the first takedowns. I want to thank my coaches and especially my mom.”

Alijah Seymour claimed the second crown for the Indians at 106, scoring a pin with 1:01 remaining in the second period against Saranac’s Jordan Daniels.

“Winning in sectionals is something I have always wanted to do,” Seymour said. “I want to win a few matches at states and hopefully place.”

Smith, who moved up two weight classes for the new season to 113, pinned Peru’s Connor Witkiewicz 1:30 into the second period to earn a second trip to Albany.

“There wasn’t much of a change between last year and this,” said Smith. “My body grew so I had to lift more and train harder at the bigger weight class.”

Carson Dobozy earned the third Peru title in the first period of his 120 championship match, pinning Saranac’s Robert Foley.

“It feels pretty good,” Dobozy said. “There is going to be a lot of hard training and conditioning to get ready to go to the state finals.”

On a night where 14 top seeds earned their way to states, Saranac’s Alex Christman was the exception, scoring a 6-3 decision over Beekmantown’s Anthony Cartee at 126.

“I just felt amazing,” Christman said. “I still can’t believe I did it. I wanted to stay in good position because he is very good at shooting in.”

Beekmantown got into the state picture at 132, when Kaden Peryea scored a 8-1 victory over Peru’s Zach Sawyers.

“I knew this was going to be a tough match but I knew I could win,” Peryea said. “I just have to keep training and work hard.”

At 145, John Devins scored an 8-1 victory for the Chiefs in defeating Peru’s Kellen Blake.

“I came out aggressive and got points quick in the first period and kept it safe from there,” Devins said. “He is a strong kid. Once you get him in a tough position he is tough to keep there.”

The 152 title went to Saranac’s Jake Nolan, who only needed 32 seconds in pinning Peru’s Jordan Hayes.

“It’s a great feeling. It has been something I have dreamed about since I was little and to get number four is something I am very proud of,” Nolan said. “Now there’s a lot of hard work sharpening up and getting ready for the state rounds. You have to stay focused.”

At 160, Peru’s Nick Bushey scored the majority of his points in the third period as he scored a 9-2 win over AuSable Valley’s Joe LeClair.

“It means a lot,” Bushey said. “I plan to do a lot more this year. Joe was very tough. I went in having beat him twice but you cannot plan on that every match. I went out and did what I could. I am going to wrestle hard and do everything I can to make that podium at states.”

In the first of four overtime matches, Northern Adirondack’s Austin Trombley was taken to the limit by Peru’s Mike Hayes, with both only earning and escape point through the first six minutes. In overtime, Trombley was able to get a fall and earn two back points to score a 5-1 victory at 170.

“It was a little nerve-wracking and I am glad to come out in front,” Trombley said. “I thought at the beginning of overtime this was going to be my last match or I am going to states, it was up to me.”

At 195, Saranac’s Sean Ahern scored an escape point in the second round of overtime, scoring a 2-1 win over Peru’s Mason Maulding.

“It was a crazy match,” Ahern said. “I had wrestled him twice before and he gave me really hard time today. I think my coaches had prepared me well, getting me in good condition and doing overtime rideouts in practice.”

At 220, Peru’s Cole McKee and Beekmantown’s Quinton Lacey went through eight minutes of wrestling, coming down to a 30-second rideout period where McKee, who had preference, chose bottom and was able to reverse position for a 3-1 victory.

“Throughout the match I knew the kid was strong and it was very hard to get anything on him,” McKee said. “I had to take my time and develop a plan. I just kept telling myself I had time to do whatever I could do. I felt my opportunity and was able to take it and score the points.”

In the final match of the night at 285, Beekmantown’s Clay Watts and Saranac’s Owen Watts went into the first overtime period, where Watts was able to score a takedown for a 3-1 win.

“It was one of those big matches, I was wondering when it was going to end,” Watts said. “When he went for the headlock and slipped, I saw it and took the opportunity. There is going to be a lot of running.”

Third place finishers included (from 99 to 285): Dolan Gilmore (NAC), Troy LaBarge (NAC), Isaac Pratt (NAC), David Griffin (NAC), Noah Clausen (Saranac), Morgan Scholtis (Saranac), Mason Dubay (AVCS), Jace Filion (NAC), Jason Fletcher (AVCS), Chad Canning (Saranac), Keegan Wood (Saranac), Dan Bast (Peru), Dylan Guerin (NAC), Zach Hamilton (AVCS) and Dalton Criss (Peru).

In all, Peru had 14 wrestlers make the top three (six wins), while Saranac had 12 (five), Northern Adirondack seven (one), Beekmantown six (two) and AuSable Valley five (one).

The winning wrestlers will now prepare for the NYSPHSAA championship matches at the Times Union Center in Albany, starting Friday, Feb. 24 and running through Saturday, Feb. 25.

Coach Hogan said in order for the Section VII contingent to do well, they will need early wins.

“We have to win some lightweight matches,” he said. “That way, the other kids get infectious about it all.”

NYSPHSAA wrestling qualifiers

Wght. Champion School Record Win by

99 Logan Dubuque Peru 28-6 7-3

106 Alijah Seymour Peru 25-5 Pin

113 Bryce Smith Saranac 25-5 Pin

120 Carson Dobozy Peru 28-5 Pin

126 Alex Christman Saranac 24-13 6-3

132 Kaden Peryea BCS 42-4 8-1

138 Colin Hogan Peru 31-5 16-5

145 John Devins Saranac 23-8 8-1

152 Jake Nolan Saranac 27-5 Pin

160 Nick Bushey Peru 27-9 9-2

170 Austin Trombley NAC 36-5 5-1 OT

182 Chance Lapier AVCS 41-1 Pin

195 Sean Ahern Saranac 28-7 2-1 2OT

220 Cole McKee Peru 22-19 3-1 3OT

285 Clay Watts BCS 41-2 3-1 OT