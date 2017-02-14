Peryea scores 1,000th career point for Bobcats

× Stephen Peryea drives to the basket against Moriah earlier this season. Peryea scored his 1,000th career point against Plattsburgh High last week. Photo by Keith Lobdell

ELLENBURG DEPOT — For the past two years, Stephen Peryea has been an offensive force in the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference.

On Feb. 10, Peryea broke through the 1,000-point career barrier against Plattsburgh High.

Peryea scored 18 points in the win, while Cody Peryea added 14, Reed Lashway 10, Brett Juntunen 3, Noah Lambert 3 and Bailey Cross 2.

“I’m very fortunate to have had the opportunity to coach Steve,” said Coach Nathan Bilow. “He works hard and he plays hard. There’s nothing more a coach could ask for. He’s a large reason why NAC is as competitive as we are. It’s nice for him to get that personal accomplishment out of the way because, as he’d tell you, ultimately our biggest goal is winning basketball games.”

Bilow said the Bobcats, and Peryea, can now focus on a Class C playoff picture which includes four of the best teams in the CVAC this season.

“We’re looking forward to the remainder of our season and to see how we do in sectional play,” he said.

For the Hornets, Andrew Cutaiar led the Hornets with 12 points, followed by Rusty Pombrio with 8, Andrew Follmer with 6, Mitch Senecal with 5, Tyler Phillips and Dan Piper with 4, and Jacob LaBounty with 2.