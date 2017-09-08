PHS adds four to Hall of Fame

PLATTSBURGH | Four legends from the history of Plattsburgh High School (PHS) athletics will take their place in the PHS Hall of Fame later this month.
The Plattsburgh High School Hall of Fame Committee will induct its newest members — Gordon Grass, Brian Mehan, Tom Maston and Alan Rowlson — at a Hall of Fame ceremony at the Elks Club on Sept. 16.
A cash bar will be open at 5:30 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. for $30 per person and the induction ceremony to follow.
The newest members of the PHS Hall of Fame include:
Brian Mehan, 2005
Mehan was a 2005 graduate who participated in four years of football, baseball and two years of indoor track.
While he was very gifted at track and field — a sport in which he qualified for the state championship in both his junior and senior season — and an exceptional football player, baseball was where he left his mark.
He ended his career as a team captain and Black Letter Award winner. He was named a two-time CVAC All-star. In his senior year, the team finished as CVAC (11-5) and Section VII champions. He was also named “Most Outstanding Athlete” of the Class of 2005.
His success on the diamond led Mehan to Plattsburgh State University, where he was slotted to be Coach Kris Doorey’s catcher of the future.
But during the start of his sophomore season, Mehan was diagnosed with germ cell cancer. Over the next year and a half, Mehan confronted the disease head-on, beating it into remission once, but ultimately succumbing to the disease on March 2, 2008 — just 18 days prior to his 21st birthday.
Since his passing, over $15,000 dollars has been given out in Mehan’s name in the form of scholarships and donations to local families who are in need of financial assistance while a loved one goes through medical treatment. Through the Brian Mehan Memorial Foundation, along with the annual Brian Mehan Be the Match game and Bone Marrow Drive, Mehan’s legacy continues to impact the Plattsburgh community.
Tom Maston, 1989
Maston is a 1989 graduate and two-sport athlete for the Hornets.
Matson excelled in both basketball and baseball for the Hornets and was selected as PHS’ Outstanding Male Athlete of 1989.
He was an instrumental part of the 1989 Baseball State Championship team and was selected as the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference’s Most Valuable Player following the 1989 season. He was awarded the Black Letter Co-MVP for baseball that year.
On the hardcourt, Maston was the 1989 co-captain, point guard and Black Letter winner for the Hornets basketball team.
After graduation, Maston played baseball at the College of Saint Rose in Albany. He was a member of the 1990 College World Series team that was inducted into the St. Rose Athletic Hall of Fame in 2010. He graduated from St. Rose with a B.A. in Public Communications in 1993.
Matson currently lives in McKinney, Texas. Matson is married to wife Kelly, herself a PHS graduate, and has two daughters, Quinn and Katie; and a son Jack.
Alan Rowlson, 1962
Rowlson graduated in 1962, having played football, basketball and baseball for the Hornets for years.
Rowlson also served in the USMC as an infantry platoon sergeant for three years — including a Mediterranean tour, a Guantanamo Bay (Cuba) tour and combat duty in Vietnam, where he was wounded in action three times.
He saw and knew many North Country athletes from neighboring high schools who participated in that theater of war.
Rowlson earned a B.S. in Mathematics from Plattsburgh State University while playing both football and baseball for the Cardinals. He later earned his M.S. in School Administration from California State University-Fullerton. He taught, coached, counseled and was an administrator in southern California inner-city high schools for 38 years, retiring as assistant principal at Lynwood High in 2009.
Later in life, he earned an M.A. in Theology at Fuller Seminary in Pasadena, California.
In retirement, he volunteers in the Meals-to-the-Home Program, the local food bank and teaches the bible in a weekly men’s group. He and his wife Elva live in Huntington Beach, California. They have a blended family with son Jason, daughters Claudia and Elva, as well as nine grandchildren.
Gordon Grass, 1957
Grass moved to Plattsburgh in 1955 as a junior and made an immediate impact as a co-captain of the 1956 Hornet football team.
He played the position of the catcher for the 1956 and 1957 baseball teams.
After graduation he attend Hobart College, where he was a three-sport athlete in football, wrestling and baseball. In 1959 he was awarded the Most Valuable Player Award for football. He co-captained the team in 1960.
He met his wife, Alice, while in college and they married in 1962. After graduation, Grass became an educator and coach for Orchard Park Central School for the next four years. After several career changes, he spent 29 years as a regional sales manager for an industrial manufacturing facility out of Switzerland, located in Massachusetts. He has been enjoying retirement since 2006.
Grass and his wife now reside in Flowery Branch, Georgia. They have three children and six grandchildren ranging in age from 13 to 25.
For more information about the PHS Hall of Fame induction ceremony and dinner, contact Vickie McMillan at mcmillv@gmail.com or 518-593-1397 or Mike Deloria at admiral0417@yahoo.com.