PHS adds four to Hall of Fame

PLATTSBURGH | Four legends from the history of Plattsburgh High School (PHS) athletics will take their place in the PHS Hall of Fame later this month.

The Plattsburgh High School Hall of Fame Committee will induct its newest members — Gordon Grass, Brian Mehan, Tom Maston and Alan Rowlson — at a Hall of Fame ceremony at the Elks Club on Sept. 16.

A cash bar will be open at 5:30 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. for $30 per person and the induction ceremony to follow.

The newest members of the PHS Hall of Fame include:

Brian Mehan, 2005

Mehan was a 2005 graduate who participated in four years of football, baseball and two years of indoor track.

While he was very gifted at track and field — a sport in which he qualified for the state championship in both his junior and senior season — and an exceptional football player, baseball was where he left his mark.

He ended his career as a team captain and Black Letter Award winner. He was named a two-time CVAC All-star. In his senior year, the team finished as CVAC (11-5) and Section VII champions. He was also named “Most Outstanding Athlete” of the Class of 2005.

His success on the diamond led Mehan to Plattsburgh State University, where he was slotted to be Coach Kris Doorey’s catcher of the future.

But during the start of his sophomore season, Mehan was diagnosed with germ cell cancer. Over the next year and a half, Mehan confronted the disease head-on, beating it into remission once, but ultimately succumbing to the disease on March 2, 2008 — just 18 days prior to his 21st birthday.

Since his passing, over $15,000 dollars has been given out in Mehan’s name in the form of scholarships and donations to local families who are in need of financial assistance while a loved one goes through medical treatment. Through the Brian Mehan Memorial Foundation, along with the annual Brian Mehan Be the Match game and Bone Marrow Drive, Mehan’s legacy continues to impact the Plattsburgh community.

Tom Maston, 1989

Maston is a 1989 graduate and two-sport athlete for the Hornets.