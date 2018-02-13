PHS back atop swimming podium

× AuSable Valley’s David Butler makes his splash into the pool as Skylat Ackley touches the wall in a relay race during the Section VII/X swim meet Feb. 10. More pictures from this event can be found online at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com. Photo by Jill Lobdell

CLINTONVILLE | The Plattsburgh High boy’s varsity swim team is back where they feel they belong, atop the Section VII and X standings in boy’s swimming.

The Hornets scored 380 points in going on to defeat second place Franklin Academy (252), third place Gouvernour (202) and fourth place AuSable Valley (200) at the annual meet.

The event started with the team of Slade Wright, Michael Graves, Sean Vogl and Aaron Bouchard winning in the 200 medley relay, with the AuSable team of Trent Gravelle, Skylar Ackley, Dalton Ess and Trevor Gravelle finishing second.

In the 200 free, the Hornet’s Luke Moore, via Seton Catholic, scored the win with Trent Gravelle of AVCS in second.

Wright then placed third in the 200 IM, while Nick Palma returned the Hornets to the top of the podium in the 50 free, followed by Ess.

Vogl then placed third in the 100 fly with Palma and Graves then taking the top two spots in the 100 free.

Moore returned to the pool for his main discipline, winning the 500 free over teammate Bouchard by 48 seconds. Wright then got to the line first in the 100 back against AuSable’s Trent Gravelle and Akley, while Graves and Luke Gerhardt took the top two places in the 100 breaststroke for the Hornets.

In the other relay events, the PHS team of Graves, Palma, Jonathan Bell and Moore won the 200 free relay; while Palma, Moore, Bryce Benware and Wright scored the win in the 400 free for PHS.