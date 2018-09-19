PHS Hornets up to the challenge in 17-13 win over Peru

× Plattsburgh High’s Ian Detulleo gains the edge rushing as Peru’s Matt Latinville tries to cut him off during their Sept. 14 matchup at Plattsburgh High School. Photo by DJ Alexander

PLATTSBURGH | Plattsburgh High School junior quarterback Ian Detulleo threw two touchdown passes to Tyler Phillips to lead the Hornets to an exciting 17-13 win over the Peru Indians Friday night in CVAC football action Sept 14.

The Class B matchup between Peru and PHS was played in front of a large crowd at the Plattsburgh Athletic Complex. Phillips, who has been a two-time all star for PHS on defense, caught a 41-yard catch-and-run play from Detulleo with 5:35 remaining in the second quarter to tie the game at 7-7. Phillips eluded several would-be Peru tackler’s on the play. Liam Rascoe then booted a 30-yard field goal to give the Hornets their first lead of the night (10-7) with just 7 seconds remaining in the first half.

Detulleo, another returning all-star for PHS on the defensive side of the ball, was very steady from the quarterback position.

“Playing QB is still relatively new to Ian,” said Plattsburgh High coach Pat Keleher. “But he has definitely made a lot of progress after just three weeks.”

Detulleo and Phillips hooked up for their second touchdown of the night on a 21-yard score with 3:18 to go in the third quarter to put the Hornets up 17-7.

In the fourth quarter, PHS turned to their hard-working running back Lestyn Williams, who had 85 yards on 20 carries, to consume time on the clock and try to preserve their 10-point lead.

“Oh my gosh, this feels really good,” said Williams after the game. “I trusted my linemen and I ran as hard as I could tonight. When Peru had the ball late, I really believed in our defense.”

PHS cornerback Dylan Garrant led the PHS secondary, covering the talented Peru receivers throughout the game and limiting standout Peru QB Ryley O’Connell to 132 yards passing and zero touchdowns.

The Indians mounted a comeback in the fourth quarter as Alex Palmer ran for a touchdown from four yards out to close the gap to 17-13 with just 2:13 remaining in the contest.

Peru tried an onside kick but Plattsburgh’s Jayvon Carpenter was there to smother the attempt for the Hornets.

PHS was able to run out the clock from there to remain unbeaten at 3-0 on the young season. Peru drops to 2-1 with the setback.

“It was a great high school football game,” Keleher said. “Both teams played hard and battled to the end. I’m very proud of my kids and I think we grew up a lot on Friday night. It was great to see the huge crowd and fun atmosphere. This was ‘Friday Night Lights’ as it should be.”

Plattsburgh will now travel to Linney Field on Friday night to take on a tough Moriah Vikings (1-2) squad at 7:30 p.m. The Indians will travel to Beekmantown to face another Class B opponent in the Eagles (3-0) on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.