Pickle Ball Club players

× Expand Photo provided Pictured is the “Briny Bunch” of pickle ball players: John Anello, Marcia Hay, Sharon Mitchell, Rosemary Matte, Sara Guyette, Bev O’Neil, Georgie Scott, Aileen Rafferty (kneeling) Joan Kay and Diane Lashway. Missing are Frank Montebriand, Walter Thome, Jeanne Le Clair, and Kitty Connery.

TICONDEROGA – Ticonderoga Pickle Ball Club teams play Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the former Ticonderoga armory; with the men starting at 9 a.m., mixed players beginning about 10 a.m. and the last teams playing at 11 a.m. after attending free exercise classes also at the armory. TAS yearly membership dues of $5 is required. For information contact Sara Guyette at 585-6668, Frank Montbriand at 585-25234, or any of the players.