Pink the Rink sports event Jan. 26

× Expand Photo courtesy of Castleton University The annual Pink the Rink game is important to the Castleton University Women’s Ice Hockey Team and the local region.

RUTLAND | On Friday, Jan. 26, for its tenth consecutive year, the Castleton Women’s Ice Hockey Team, and their fans, will trade traditional Spartan green apparel for pink to raise awareness and funds for the Breast Care Program at Rutland Regional Medical Center.

“The annual Pink the Rink game is important to the Castleton University Women’s Ice Hockey Team and our local region. We are pleased to help raise awareness and support in the fight against breast cancer, and grateful to our players and fans for their generous support annually for “Pink in the Rink,” said Ashley Salerno, head coach of Castleton’s Women’s Ice Hockey Team.

All ticket sales for the January 26th Pink the Rink game against Salve Regina University held at the Spartan Arena will be donated to the Breast Care Program at Rutland Regional, along with proceeds from the on-line auction of collector’s edition pink jerseys worn by the players during the game. To view the online auction, or place a bid, visit www.castletonsports.com. Bidding is going on now through 9 p.m. on Jan. 25.

Additional funds will be raised through a variety of raffle sales, including the raffle of an anniversary Pink the Rink jersey customized for the raffle winner, and a limited edition Early Detection Saves Lives Campaign teddy bear.

“We appreciate the ongoing partnership and collaboration with Castleton University and the Women’s Hockey program in support of the Breast Care Program,” said Linda McKenna, director of oncology, at Rutland Regional’s Foley Cancer Center.

Raffle tickets are available at the RRMC Gift Shop, or by calling (802) 747-3634. In addition, there will be a varied basket auction at Spartan Arena on Jan. 26.

Since the inception of the annual Pink the Rink event, close to $60,000 has been raised in support of the program. Cost of admission to the game is $7 for adults, $4 for seniors and $2 for students.