Plattsburgh defeats Glens Falls 37-6 with heavy hearts in EFL action

× Expand Photo provided Plattsburgh North Stars celebrate their 37-6 Mayor’s Cup victory over the Glens Falls Greenjackets on Sept. 8 at East Field in Glens Falls, while honoring the memory of Josh Rock, who died earlier this month.

PLATTSBURGH | The Plattsburgh North Stars returned to the gridiron Saturday night at East Field and had to play a football game, still mourning the loss of a friend and teammate a week earlier.

Josh Rock, who was a standout for the Stars at linebacker, passed away Sept. 1 after he collapsed during a game in Middletown vs. Hudson Valley, which was played on Aug. 11.

Josh grew up in Peru and graduated from Peru High School, where he excelled at wrestling and football for the Indians.

Plattsburgh (6-3) started out slow against Glens Falls, and rightfully so, as their hearts and minds were still with Rock. After the Greenjackets took the lead on a 6-yard touchdown pass from Brian Furbert to Jonathan Hammond, the North Stars scored 37 unanswered points and cruised to their third straight victory by a final tally of 37-6 over Glens Falls (3-6).

“This was a big emotional victory for us,” said North Stars coach Scott Aguglia, who was very drained and emotional himself after the game. “The guys have had Josh on their minds all week and for a little while now. There were a lot of emotions during this game and we are very happy to come out here with the victory. It definitely took a little while to shake off some of the rust coming off the bye-week, but as the game progressed we certainly got better and better." Quarterback Harry Rascoe had another big night for the North Stars as he threw four touchdown passes against Glens Falls. Rascoe completed 14 passes out of 29 attempts, good for 262 yards, an just one interception. Jordon Keleher led the Stars with four catches for 76 yards and a touchdown, while Heath Geiser chipped in with three receptions for 57 yards and two touchdowns. Tre Bucci snared three passes from Rascoe, good for 44 yards and another touchdown.

Tailback Brandon Sawyer turned in a solid outing as he led Plattsburgh in the rushing department with 70 yards on 15 carries. Sawyer also caught two passes, good for an additional 69 yards of production

Kicker Thomas Montanaro was once again perfect on point-after tries as he was five-for-five.

Defensively, Jared Croy stood out for the North Stars as he returned a blocked extra-point attempt 80 yards for a safety. Croy also returned an interception 35 yards for a touchdown with 4:35 remaining in the third quarter, to put the Stars in the drivers seat, 30-6.

Timmy O’Meara and D.J. Barber plucked interceptions for Plattsburgh. Thomas McDevitt and Thomas Goodrow had fumble recoveries for Plattsburgh. Brandon St. John, James Braid, Josh Nephew, Devin Alkinburgh, Greg Archer, Justin Lancaster, and Mike Thwaits were also very active for the Stars on defense.

“We clinched a playoff spot with this win tonight,” said Aguglia.

The North Stars will begin the EFL playoffs on Sept. 22, but first hosting the Tri-City Spartans on Saturday, Sept. 15 at Penfield Park in their regular season finale at 7 p.m.