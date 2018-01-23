Plattsburgh High sweeps indoor track and field

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Lily Pothast set a school record for AuSable Valley in winning the 1,600 at the CVAC indoor track and field meet Jan. 20 at the Plattsburgh State Fieldhouse.

PLATTSBURGH | The Plattsburgh High school varsity indoor track and field team was able to sweep through the third CVAC meet of the season at the PSUC Fieldhouse Jan. 20.

Angelina Lyons started things off for the Lady Hornets with a win in the 55, followed by the Saranac Lake duo of Edina Cecunjanin and Hailey Cornell.

Sue Sivakumaran then beat out Saranac’s Heather Dutko and Peru’s Alexis Rickert in the 600, while the 4-by-160 team of Tenzin Pema, Madeline Woodward, Lyons and Abi Batu-Tiako scored a win, along with the 4-by-400 team of Madison Baker, Sivakumaran, Woodward and Catherine Langlois.

The Saranac team of Dutko, Angelena Fay, Sarique Moore and Rachael Woodruff edged out PHS to block a relay sweep.

Cecunjanin won the 300 for the Red Storm, while Peru swept the podium with Lia Clemons, Ingrid Baggett and Rickert in the 1,000.

Lily Pothast won the 1,500 in a school record time of 5:18.60 for AuSable Valley, while Woodruff scored a win for Saranac in the 3,000 and Grace Clark won the 55 hurdles for Saranac Lake.

In the field events, Ella Messner won the high jump followed by the PHS duo of Lindsey Gilmore and Batu-Tiako. Messner also scored a win in the triple jump, while Sivakumaran won the long jump for PHS, with teammate Jasmine Piper winning the shot put and weight throw events.

Tyler Martin begins his leg of a relay race for Saranac Lake during the CVAC indoor track and field meet Jan. 20 at the Plattsburgh State Fieldhouse. Brandin Plumadore won the shot put competition at the CVAC indoor track and field. Logan VanBurn won the 1,000 race at the CVAC indoor track and field meet Jan. 20.

BOYS RESULTS

The Hornets scored big points when the trio of Andrew Swiescz, Jason Moore and Talon Bushey swept the podium in the 55 hurdles. The Hornet team of Michael Barnaby, Bushey, Michael James and Nolan DeGrandpre won the 4-by-160 relay, while Moore won the high jump, Joseph Gonzalez-Lyons the long jump and triple jump.

Devan Kidd of Saranac Lake picked up the win in the 55, followed by the Saranac duo of James Conway and Jack Drolet, while Dade Cox won the 300 for Beekmantown, Tyler Martin and Micah McCulley took the top two spots in the 600 for Saranac Lake, Logan VanBuren won the 1,000 for EKMW, Jake Glicksman the 1,600 and Caleb Moore the 3,000 for Seton.

The relay team of Taylor Whitcomb, Matthew Russom, Zane Moussa and Zachary Lawrence won the 4-by-400 for AuSable, with the team of Anderson Gray, Tyler Martin, McCulley and Adam Hesseltine winning the 4-by-800 for Saranac Lake.

Ticonderoga’s Brandin Pulmadore won the shot put with teammate Derek Joiner in third, while Nick Sears, Connor Kiroy and Jake LeDuc (second in shot) swept the weight throw podium spots for Saranac.

