Plattsburgh Little League nets $54,000

Photo courtesy of the Plattsburgh Little League Little League Opening Day, 2016.

PLATTSBURGH — The future is looking bright for the Plattsburgh Little League.

With the help of a new $34,000 grant from the Major League Baseball Tomorrow Fund and a $20,000 grant from Little League International, the Plattsburgh Little League will install new stadium lights at the Penfield Park Little League Field on Bailey Avenue.

“The little league has secured a second grant,” said Councilman Peter Ensel (Ward 4) last week. “They hope, with council approval, that [this resolution] will expedite the delivery of the lights and will enable them to be installed within a three week period.”

The grants will cover all costs.

“The lights are going to be delivered in the next week or two,” Little League President Mike Bordeau confirmed. “Installation is scheduled for shortly after. We hope to be playing under the lights by local playoff time.

“The City of Plattsburgh, Municipal Lighting Department, and local businesses have been great to work with throughout this process.”

Bordeau said the league now has its sights set on bringing the state championships to Plattsburgh.

“We hope to be considered for hosting the District 37 Championships in July,” Bordeau said.