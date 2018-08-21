Plattsburgh North Stars upset Utica Yard Dogs 23-20

Photo provided/Haleigh Wright North Stars players Tre Bucci (1) and Brandon Sawyer celebrate a touchdown run by Sawyer during Plattsburgh’s 23-20 upset win over Utica Saturday night at Melissa L. Penfield Park.

PLATTSBURGH | Brandon Sawyer had 17 carries for 138 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Plattsburgh North Stars to a huge 23-20 upset of the previously unbeaten Utica Yard Dogs Saturday night at Melissa L. Penfield Park.

Brandon St. John pounced on a muffed punt on the five-yard line and Thomas Montanaro booted an 18-yard field goal with 3:05 remaining in the fourth quarter for the winning score.

Utica had a chance to score on its last possession but D.J. Barber broke up a 4th-and-3 pass attempt to turn the ball over on downs to the North Stars with under a minute left in the game. Plattsburgh improves to 4-3 on the season in the Empire Football League (EFL) while Utica drops to 6-1.

“It was a very good team win,” said North Stars head coach Scott Aguglia. “The guys stuck together and stuck to the game plan. We definitely played hard for the whole 60 minutes. I thought we played great team defense. The defensive line battled, the linebackers filled and tackled well and the defensive backs shut the pass down when they needed it most.”

The game started off as a chess match as both teams traded possessions until late in the first quarter. That’s when the North Stars put together a four play/60 yard drive capped off by a 26-yard touchdown run by speedster Brandon Sawyer with 1:17 left in the opening stanza.

The drive was aided by a 15-yard face mask penalty against the Yard Dogs. Thomas Montanaro’s point-after attempt was good and the Stars had a 7-0 lead over Utica.

The talented Yard Dogs answered right back in the second quarter as Chris Beavo rushed five yards for a touchdown, and Jed LaMont added the extra-point to tie the contest at 7-7 with 11:21 to go in the first half.

“We didn’t tackle very well only in the second quarter, I thought. But they have some great running backs,” said Aguglia.

Utica got the ball back on their own 20 with 6:49 remaining in the second quarter and quarterback Aaron Tennant broke free for a 42-yard scamper to the Stars 38.

Three plays later, Jvon Evans ran 31-yards for another Yard Dogs touchdown and with LaMont’s point after touchdown (PAT), Utica was leading the North Stars 14-7 with 4:12 to go in the first half.

Then after a Stars three-and-out, LaMont booted an impressive 40-yard field goal with plenty to spare and Utica had a 17-7 lead as the teams headed to the halftime intermission.

Despite giving up 17 unanswered points, coach Aguglia felt pretty confident in his team’s chances in the second half.

“I actually felt OK at halftime because I knew that we could make a few adjustments. I knew we could handle their running game if we tackled well,” Aguglia noted.

Plattsburgh answered the bell quickly to start the second half as St. John recovered his first of two fumbles of the night to give the North Stars the ball early in the third quarter.

A huge pass interference call against Utica set up Plattsburgh on the Yard Dogs one-yard line, and Bordeau ran it in from there with 11:01 left in the third quarter. Montanaro’s PAT closed the gap to 17-14 and the North Stars were back in the game.

After trading possessions, Plattsburgh got the ball back with 5:42 left in the third with great field position.

Faced with a third-and-seven from the 50-yard line, the speedy Sawyer split the Yard Dogs defense and outraced everyone to paydirt. Montanaro was tackled after a botched snap on the point-after attempt, but Plattsburgh was now leading Utica 20-17 with 4:05 to go in the third.

The Yard Dogs then kept the ball for almost eight minutes but had to settle for another field goal by LaMont from 23-yards out to knot the score at 20-20 with 11:16 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Plattsburgh played some ball control of their own as they kept the ball from Utica until the 5:30 mark and were forced into a punting situation. Heath Geiser booted a 40-yarder that was muffed by a Yard Dog and St. John was there to recover it at the five.

On 3rd-and-goal from the five, Bordeau ran it to the one-yard line, setting up Montenaro’s 18-yard winning field goal. Bordeau, starting in place of injured veteran quarterback Harry Rascoe, took on three Yard Dog defenders on the run.

“Dominick did exactly what we asked of him this week. We asked him to take care of the football and not turn it over. He did that very well,” said Aguglia.

The North Stars will now travel to Massena to face winless Seaway Valley on Saturday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. “Seaway Valley has had a rough season. But we take nothing for granted. We will be back to work this week preparing for Saturday night,” Aguglia concluded.

In other EFL action, Glens Falls defeated Seaway Valley 84-0, and Tri-City (Schenectady) upset second-place Hudson Valley 7-6.