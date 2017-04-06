Plattsburgh Redbirds coming to the Field House

× Pictured: Read shakes hands with Frank Grant and Eddie Collins, representatives of the Empire Pro League, at City Hall last week. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH – The Empire Pro League, an independent baseball league, will bring the Plattsburgh Redbirds to the Field House this summer. “Our history in baseball goes back to the 1800s,” said Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read, noting that the city has hosted several major league baseball players throughout the years. Joe Winkelsas has been named as the Redbirds manager; Brandon Robinson, general manager.