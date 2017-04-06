Plattsburgh Redbirds coming to the Field House

PLATTSBURGH – The Empire Pro League, an independent baseball league, will bring the Plattsburgh Redbirds to the Field House this summer. “Our history in baseball goes back to the 1800s,” said Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read, noting that the city has hosted several major league baseball players throughout the years. Joe Winkelsas has been named as the Redbirds manager; Brandon Robinson, general manager.

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 873-6368
By Appointment Only
345 Cornelia Street
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines