Plattsburgh trounces Seaway Valley

× Expand Photo provided North Stars quarterback Harry Rascoe throws deep for one of his four touchdown passes on the night vs. the Seaway Valley Venom Saturday night at Melissa Penfield Park in Plattsburgh. The North Stars defeated the Venom by the score of 83-6 in Empire Football League play.

PLATTSBURGH | The Plattsburgh North Stars scored early and often over the short-handed Seaway Valley Venom Saturday night at Melissa Penfield Park on their way to a convincing 83-6 win in week #3 of Empire Football League action.

The victory was Plattsburgh’s first win of the season after suffering two narrow defeats in their first two matchups against Hudson Valley and Utica.

The North Stars scored 29 points in the opening stanza and began substituting freely for the rest of the contest versus the Venom (0-3).

Plattsburgh increased their lead over Seaway Valley to 49-0 by halftime.

“It was great to be able to get everyone in the game,” said North Stars coach Scott Aguglia.

Quarterback Harry Rascoe completed 6 of 8 passes for 146 yards and four touchdowns, while backup Dominick Bordeau also fired a 33-yard touchdown pass on his only attempt through the air.

The North Stars were led on the ground by tailback Heath Geiser, who ran for three touchdowns and 96 yards in the game.

Elijah Parks also rumbled for 96 yards and a score for the Stars. Bordeau also scampered for two touchdowns on the ground.

Tre Bucci, Jordon Keleher, Sawyer Veneto, Sean Dixon and Bordeau all hauled in touchdown receptions during the rout.

Keleher also chipped in with a 54-yard punt return for a score and linebacker Lejon Kelly-Duso was credited with a safety on a blocked punt recovery in the end zone early in the contest.

Defensively, Plattsburgh received interceptions by Josh Rock, Jared Croy and Keleher.

Timmy O’Meara, Donnie Coolidge, Devin Alkinburgh, Donald Beyers and Thomas Goodrow were all responsible for holding the Venom to 80 yards of total offense.

Seaway Valley scored their first touchdown of the season as Nick Bowman hooked up with John Seboe on a 66-yard touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter.

“You really have to give Seaway Valley a lot of credit as they came to play with 25 players and they played hard to the very end. We have a big rivalry-game next Saturday night at home vs. the Glens Falls Greenjackets and we are hoping for a nice crowd on the 28th of July here at Bailey Avenue,” Aguglia said.

In other EFL action, the Utica Yard Dogs upped their record to 3-0 in the league with a 24-0 win over Tri-City Spartans (0-3), and the Hudson Valley Mountaineers also went to 3-0 win a convincing 44-0 triumph over Glens Falls (2-1).