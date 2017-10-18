Players honored for academic work

× Expand Photo courtesy of Middlebury Panthers The Middlebury Panthers ended the season with a 17-14-1 record, setting a team single-season record for doubles with 81 and led all of Division III at 2.53 doubles per game.

MIDDLEBURY | The Middlebury College women’s softball team was honored by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) for its overall work in the classroom during the 2016-17 academic year. Eight Panthers also earned All-America Scholar-Athlete laurels for their individual work from the organization.

As a team in the classroom, Middlebury recorded a 3.548 cumulative grade point average last year, tying for the 15th-highest mark among all Division III programs.

To qualify for the individual accolade, a player must maintain a grade point average of 3.50 or greater through the spring season. Earning the recognition for the Panthers were Ali Della Volpe, Sarah Freyre, Erin Giles, Hye-Jin Kim, Irene Margiotta, Allison Quigley, Siobhan O’Sullivan and Liza Tarr.

On the field, the Panthers ended the season with a 17-14-1 record, setting a team single-season record for doubles with 81 and led all of Division III at 2.53 doubles per game.