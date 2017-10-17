Playing for Sara

× Members of the McKillip family were in attendance for the Lake Placid varsity volleyball “Paint the Gym Lavender” game, a fundraiser game to support the family and team member Sara, who was diagnosed with Hodgkin Lymphoma. Father David said the prognosis was good for Sara and thanked everyone in attendance. Photo by Keith Lobdell

LAKE PLACID | The Lake Placid community came together with the Lady Blue Bombers varsity volleyball team Oct. 16 to help out a member of the team battling Hodgkin Lymphoma.

The “Paint the Gym Lavender” night to benefit the family of Lady Bomber Sara McKillip saw students, family and friends dressed in a sea of light purple to help raise funds for the McKillip family as they pay expenses for treatment and care.

“Cancer does not care, but fortunately for us, you do,” said father David McKillip in addressing the fans assembled in the Lake Placid gymnasium. “Thank you to Sara’s teammates, to Sara’s friends, to the administration, to the community for coming out and showing their support, and thank you coach (Donna) Moody, for all you have done.”

Moody thanked all those who helped plan and prepare for the night, and said it was extra special that Sara was not only attending the game, but was cleared to play.

“It made me feel so nice,” said McKillip after the game. “I do not think I was expecting as many people. It was so overwhelming but I want to thank everyone who came, because it made me feel so nice. I think we did really well as a team and Peru is such a nice team and it was great to take a game from them. We played with our hearts tonight.”

Team captain and sister Kaleigh McKillip said it “meant the world” to her to be able to play in this game with her Sara.

“It was really nice to see her have a good time and come out and play hard,” Kaleigh said. “She has been going through some hard stuff so tonight was a big thing to have her come out for me and everyone in the gym.”

The elder McKillip sister said she was very impressed by the community support.

“I was amazed, but I was not surprised because I know what this community is like and how they come together,” said Kaleigh. “It was amazing to see the entire gym turn purple.”

Agreeing with the McKillips was Wilmington Supervisor Randy Preston, who came to support the family.