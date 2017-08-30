Port Henry sailors excel

× Expand Photo provided From left are Westport Challenge Regatta sailors Dani Morris of Salisbury, Vt., Josh Gerard, Brendan McCue of Rexford, and Ray Bryant of Port Henry.

TICONDEROGA | The Port Henry sailing club competed in the Westport Challenge Regatta recently.

Six boats from the North Cheever Sailing Club based in Port Henry vied in the J/24 division.

“Strong south winds with gusts as high as 22 knots made for a challenging sailboat race,” said the club’s Paul Reese.

Gloria helmed by Josh Gerard of Bridport, Vt. took first place in the J/24 spinnaker division of the Westport Challenge Regatta.

Other winners were: 2nd, Katknip, helm Rob Knippler of Middlebury, Vt.; 3rd, No Name, helm Jack Knox of Lake Placid; 4th, Dancing Queen, helm David Girard of Bridport, Vt.; 5th, Gemini, helm Paul Reese of Port Henry; and 6th, Pleiades, helm Tim McCormick of Plattsburgh.