Powerful Peru blanks Ticonderoga 48-0

× 1 of 2 Expand Peru receiver Austin Carpenter lays out to make a reception against Ticonderoga at the Apple Bowl in week one of CVAC football action. The Indians scored a 48-0 win over the defending CVAC champion Sentinels. Photo by Keith Lobdell × 2 of 2 Expand Ticonderoga quarterback Terrance Benedict fires off a pass against Peru in the opening week of CVAC play Sept. 1. The Sentinels suffered at 48-0 loss to the Indians as they return home this week to host the Beekmantown Eagles Sept. 7. Photo by Keith Lobdell Prev Next

PERU | A year ago in the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference, quarterback Ryley O’Connell and receiver Austin Carpenter led the league as they hooked up 45 times for 737 yards and 9 touchdowns during the season.

On Saturday, Peru’s dynamic duo rekindled their connection just over two minutes into the game for a 71-yard touchdown play as the defending Class B champions defeated the Ticonderoga Sentinels 48-0 at the Apple Bowl in Peru.

“Starting quick and starting fast was really good for the kids, energy-wise,” said Peru coach Ryon O’Connell. “Having a third-year QB benefits any team, but Ryley has really matured this year. At halftime, he actually came up to the coaches and told us what he is seeing, and what would work better offensively vs. our opponent. I was really impressed with that leadership. It’s certainly nice having him and Austin working so well together this early in the season.”

The Sentinels, who went undefeated during the regular season last year, fumbled the football on their first play from scrimmage as standout Russell Gallo III was tackled for a loss. Peru all-star Matt Latinville pounced on the fumble and the Indians had the ball on the Ticonderoga 9-yard line as a result of the turnover. To make matters worse, Gallo was injured on the play and did not return.

Ticonderoga’s defense held Peru after the turnover as Kyler teRiele recovered a Peru fumble on a botched handoff, but the Sentinels just couldn’t muster any offense whatsoever against an aggressive Indian defense.

“We challenged our defense this week, and told them they have to stop the run,” O’Connell said. “Matt Latinville, Xavier LaFountain, Dalton Criss, Derek Fagan and Carson Cunningham, in particular. They really responded well.”

Peru’s Robert Reynolds blocked a Sentinels punt and the ball went through the end zone to give the Indians a 9-0 lead in the first quarter. Kasen Brennan then rushed for a 2-yard touchdown with 4:19 left in the opening quarter which capped off a 10 play/45-yard scoring drive and gave Peru a 15-0 lead. The run was set up by a spectacular diving catch by carpenter on fourth down to move the chains.

The Indians would tack on two more scores in the second quarter as Ryley O’Connell threw touchdown passes to Carpenter (22-yards) and Brennan (16-yards). Peru headed to the intermission with a commanding 28-0 lead over the Sentinels.

The second half was much of the same for Ticonderoga as they couldn’t get much going against the stout Peru defense. O’Connell fired his fourth touchdown pass of the game to Devin Blake with 9:16 left in the third quarter. Halfback Alex Palmer then closed out the scoring for the Indians with two touchdown runs of 68 and 53 yards, respectively. Carpenter, who is also one of the league’s top place-kickers, booted four extra-points for the Indians.

O’Connell finished 16-for-26 passing with 4 touchdowns and 228 yards. Alex Palmer led Peru’s rushing attack with 136 yards on the day. Carpenter hauled in 7 passes, good for 163 yards for the winners. Reynolds and Carpenter chipped in with interceptions on defense for Peru, who will host the Moriah Vikings (0-1) on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

“We have to be a little more crisp on offense,” O’Connell said. “There were a few times that we did actually sputter-out. We need to stay out of long yardage situations against a good Moriah football team. Defensively, we have to continue to fly to the ball like we did against Ticonderoga.”

The Sentinels will regroup and host the Beekmantown Eagles (1-0) on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. from Sentinel Field.