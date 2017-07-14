Premiere tourney set at golf course in Ti

× Expand Ticonderoga Country Club

TICONDEROGA – Entries are being accepted for the 8th-annual For Us By Us Golf Tournament at Ticonderoga Golf Course.

The tourney at the Ticonderoga Golf Club on Route 9N is scheduled for Sunday, July 23, with a shotgun start at 1 p.m.

The $100 per person entry fee includes golf, cart, food and gifts.

For Us By Us is the premiere Ticonderoga tournament, club pro George Mackey said.

“It is the only event by the golf course for its own benefit,” he said. “All proceeds are used for the golf course, which is undergoing a significant renovation and upgrade.

The day’s events will begin at 11:30 a.m. with a free cook-out lunch for players provided by Emerald’s Restaurant at the club, and will be staged on the patio overlooking the golf course.

Following golf, players will be treated to gourmet appetizers during a brief program when prizes will be awarded. A selection of silent auction items will be offered.

The club will recognize one of its former leaders, multiple-term president Dennis Hens of Ticonderoga, who is credited with a number of innovations, including the installation of a major irrigation system during one of his tenures, Mackey said. Hens is the honorary chairman of the 2017 tournament.

Each player will receive a special gift bag upon registering that will include a commemorative wind-jacket, golf supplies and other items.

The tournament is open to the public. To register, contact Mackey at 585-2801.