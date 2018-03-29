PSU cheerleaders perform in inaugural showcase

× Expand Photo provided SUNY Plattsburgh’s cheerleading team will perform in the first-ever Plattsburgh State Cheerleading Showcase on April 5.

PLATTSBURGH | When you think of cheerleaders, you may picture a cluster of young people on the sidelines.

But cheerleading will take center stage on April 5 in the first-ever Plattsburgh State Cheerleading Showcase at the Memorial Hall Gym.

Proceeds from the showcase will benefit the cheer squad as they compete in large-scale competitions, including All Star and College Nationals this year.

“We throw up stunts at basketball games, but the crowd has not seen anything yet,” said cheer captain Mecca Muhammad. “We have so much to show off and hopefully the community will see how hard we worked and how awesome we really are.”

SUNY Plattsburgh’s cheerleading team is a serious, highly-competitive troupe, who in the past have brought home multiple first place titles from various competitions.

“This team has worked so hard in the last six months and they have so much potential,” said the team’s current coach, Megan Gardiner. “Each girl on that mat gives 100 percent to cheerleading and they deserve to have that nationals experience.”

Gardiner said it’s difficult to pay for competitions, and raising money ahead of time will allow her team to focus on practicing for performances.

Plattsburgh State Kickline Team, Upsilon Kappa Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha and Jedi Dance Productions are also slated to perform at the showcase.

Tickets are $2 per person, and can be purchased at plattsburgh.universitytickets.com.

The showcase will be held at the Memorial Hall Gym on Rugar Street at 6 p.m. on April 5.