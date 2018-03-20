PSUC shooter bring home title

× Expand Photo provided The Plattsburgh State Rifle Club won the air riffle title at the MAC championships March 3. Pictured are, back from left, Back row coach Peter Visconti, Justen Yeaple, Mike Buck, Dylan Gladd, Christina Dunn, front from left, Jason Belrose and Kim Quinn.

PLATTSBURGH | During championship season, a Plattsburgh State group of sharpshooters brought home a title of their own.

The Plattsburgh State Marksmanship Club competed in the MAC Rifle Championships held at M.I.T. in Cambridge, Mass. on March 3.

In the air rifle championship event, the Cardinals shot for 2,005 points and won the title over John Hopkins University. They were led by Freshman Christina Dunn, who had the top score with a 522.

In the smallbore shooting event, Junior Mike Buck set several club records, including an overall scoring mark of 514 — the first 500-plus score in school history — prone score of 190, and knelling score of 178.

Also tying a record was Dunn, who scored 160 from the standing position, tying herself.

While the team scored their highest mark ever in the smallbore event with 1,993 points (previous record: 1922), they were unable to surpass the team from SUNY Maritime, who scored a 2,033, placing PSUC in second.

SUNY Plattsburgh was going up against well known colleges, including the Coast Guard Academy, John Jay, MIT, SUNY Maritime, Wentworth, Yale, Penn State, John Hopkins, Canisius and Loyola. The team is coached by Peter Visconti and practices at the Plattsburgh Rod and Gun Club.

“I thought the team performed well above what anyone expected,” Visconti said. “When planning our schedule, we never even considered a championship. The students were all new, plus we have a very large group and practice just once a week, something that should slow down progress. However all of the starters worked very hard, they listened to instructions and were very focused. I am just simply amazed at the amount of improvement shown.”

Visconti said the team should stay competitive nest year, as all of the starters on the team will return next fall.