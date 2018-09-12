Racing season ends with Milk Bowl

× Expand Photo by Michael R. Stridsberg Vermont’s auto racing season ends with the annual Milk Bowl Weekend at Thunder Road in Barre, Sept. 28-30.

Thunder Road officials have announced the full schedule of events for the 56th Vermont Milk Bowl Weekend. The three-day event from Friday, Sept. 28 through Sunday, Sept. 30 is expected to be one of the biggest in Milk Bowl history, with eight divisions featuring some of the best local and touring racers in New England.

The first evening will feature a 150-lap event for the Pro All Stars Series (PASS) Super Late Models along with 50-lap events for the North East Mini Stock Tour and V8 Street Stock Showdown Series. A special 30-lap event for Thunder Road’s Burnett Scrap Metals Road Warriors will round out the racing program.

Milk Bowl Friday will conclude with a fireworks display. The day will also include an optional late model practice session from noon to 2:30 p.m.