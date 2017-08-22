RCMM sponsors Rutland fitness event

RUTLAND | You can have the motivation, but you also need the preparation to run or walk in a distance race.

With events like The Vermont Great 2.4.6.8K coming up on Saturday, Sept. 23 in downtown Rutland, it is important to be ready. Rutland Regional Medical Center’s iSport Training is sponsoring a free program, Get Ready…Go!, on Wednesday, Sept. 13 from 6 to 7:30 p.m., at the Rutland Country Club on Grove Street in Rutland.

Tyler White, athletic trainer with Rutland Regional’s iSport, will present valuable information on what to wear, proper nutrition, avoiding injury and the challenges of training in a short period of time before a race.

Registration is required in advance by contacting rrmc.org/classes-events or call 772-2400. Refreshments will be served.