Red Storm and Chiefs to battle for Class C crown

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Saranac's Keegan Wood looks for a space.

CLINTONVILLE | In week two, the Saranac Chiefs secured the top seed in the Class C playoffs with a win over the Saranac Lake Red Storm.

Seven weeks later, the two teams will meet again with the Section VII/Class C title on the line as they will take to the AuSable Valley field Saturday, Oct. 28, with kickoff at noon.

SARANAC LAKE RED STORM (2-6)

The Red Storm advanced to the Class C finals with a 35-6 win over AuSable Valley Oct. 20, taking vengeance for a 38-30 defeat in the first week of the season.

“We were focused on playing mistake-free football and being sound in our schemes,” head coach Eric Bennett said was the difference between week one and Oct. 20.

Jarrett Ashton scored twice in the opening quarter to give the Red Storm a 14-0 lead. After Matt Pray scored for the Patriots to make the score 14-7, Ward Walton caught a 19-yard pass from DJ Morgan to put the Red Storm up 21-7 and take back momentum heading into the second half.

“It was big,” Bennett said of the score. “It gave us some breathing room and instilled confidence in our team that our schemes were working and that if we stayed the course we’d be okay.”

Ashton finished with 203 yards rushing and three scores, putting him over the 1,000 yard mark for the season. Morgan had 83 yards passing and 49 more running, adding a touchdown on the ground.

For the Patriots, Pray finished with 79 yards rushing and Dalton McDonald had 88 yards passing.

With the win, the Red Storm now get the chance to change their fortunes against their other Class C foe, Saranac.

“They have an entire season’s worth of experience to compliment their athleticism,” Bennett said. “We are hopefully playing more fundamentally sound football. Saranac’s quarterback (Luke Maye) and skill players are very good so it is incumbent upon us to limit big plays and be sound in our assignments.”

SARANAC CHIEFS (4-4)

The Chiefs are coming off a 36-7 loss to Section X’s Gouverneur, who scored all their points in the first half.