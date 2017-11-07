Red Storm claim first volleyball title

× Expand Sydney Andronica serves for Saranac Lake.

BEEKMANTOWN | The Saranac Lake Red Storm scored a 25-19 win in the fifth game to win the Class C championship Nov. 4 over top seed Saranac.

“Saranac is a great team,” coach Mike Navarra said. “It was intense the entire game. I knew that they were going to be tough and we had to come together and stayed positive. Skill-wise we can play with anybody, but mentally, we had to be there for the whole game, and today, that’s what we did.”

“We just made freakin’ history,” said Nora Glover, who had six kills in the win. “Our school has never won a championship and we just did that. I am super proud of this team and that’s basically it.”

“It was amazing,” added Kaity Burdt. “We kept fighting through and didn’t fall apart. It was amazing. We worked so hard and so well.”

Sydney Andronica had 23 digs for the Red Storm, while Kayla Gay had seven aces in the win.

Elizabeth Trudeau had 36 assists for the Chiefs in a five-game match, while Maddie Hoeth had four aces and four kills.

The Red Storm will next play Saturday, Nov. 11, 2:30 p.m. in the Class C regional round at Saranac High School.

— Jill Lobdell contributed to this report.