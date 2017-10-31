Red Storm, Lady Chiefs claim CVAC meet titles

× Expand Gwen Mader

CADYVILLE | The Saranac Lake Red Storm and Saranac Chiefs claimed the titles of top cross country squads at the CVAC championship meet Oct. 27 in Cadyville.

Andrew LePage of Saranac won the boy’s race, while the Lady Chiefs of Saranac were able to get five runners to the finish line before Peru to claim the CVAC championship meets Oct. 27.

The meet was held a week before this year’s Section VII championships and state qualifier, which will be held at Cobble Hill Golf Course Friday, Nov. 3, with the boys race starting at 2:15 p.m. and the girls race at 3 p.m.

The Red Storm dominated the top of the runners, placing first with 27 points as Anderson Gray placed second, Lauchlan Cheney-Seymour third, Micah McCulley fifth, Tyler Martin seventh, James Catania 11th, Adam Hesseltime 16th, Jacob Alberga 31st and Tucker Jackobe 33rd.

Lake Placid followed, as Scott Schulz placed fourth, Jesse Izzo sixth, James Flanigan 12th, Kai Frantz 26th and Michael Skutt 28th.

Along with LePage, Sam Carter finished in the top ten (ninth) for the third-place Chiefs, while Justin Burdo finished 19th.

Jake Glicksman was the top finisher for Seton Catholic in eight, while Ian Campbell of PHS placed 10th, Ben Wisser of Schroon Lake 13th, Matthew Russom and Spencer Daby of AuSable Valley 14th and 15th, Denali Garnica of Moriah/Westport 17th, Matthew Guski of Peru 18th and Dustin Hayden of Peru 20th.

In the girl’s meet, the DeJordy sisters placed first, second and fourth with Lea, Sofia and Savannah sandwiching third place finisher Rachael Woodruff of Saranac. The Knights placed third in the team final standings.

Elise LePage placed fifth for the champion Chiefs, while Angelena Fay was 10th, Heather Dutko 14th, Jessica Dormann 20th and Julia Drolet 24th.

Peru, the regular season champs, placed second with Kayleigh Amoriell placing eighth, Lia Clemons ninth, Ella Messner 15th, Harley Gainer 17th and Ingrid Baggett 18th.

Lily Pothast of AuSable Valley placed fifth, with Annie Rose-McCandish of Lake Placid sixth, Gwen Mader of Saranac Lake 11th, Marli Damp of Lake Placid 12th, Nora Graves of PHS 13th, Sierra Stacey of Ticonderoga 16th and Sarah Rose-McCandish of Lake Placid 19th.