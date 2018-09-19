Red Storm rolls through CVAC meet

× Saranac Lake’s Anderson Gray led a host of Red Storm runners to the finish line in their Sept. 18 cross country meet. Photo by Keith Lobdell

SARANAC LAKE | The Saranac Lake boys cross country team scored three wins while the Lady Chiefs of Saranac and the Peru Lady Indians notched a pair of wins in a meet which also included the Northeastern Clinton Cougars and Peru Sept. 18.

Anderson Gray, James Catania, Andrew Fogarty, Micah McCulley, Jacob Alberga and Tucker Jackobe swept the top six spots in the boys race, while Thomas Gilbo was seventh for the Cougars and Andy Mazzella placed 10th for Peru.

Rachael Woodruff came off a strong performance at the Section VII Invitational to win the girls race, as Katie Samperi placed second for Saranac Lake and Elise LePage third for the Chiefs. Harley Gainer and Kaylee Amoriell rounded out the top five for the Lady Indians.

In Ticonderoga, the Seton Catholic Knights swept the host Sentinels and Plattsburgh High Hornets, while the Hornets scored wins over the Sentinels.

Jake Glicksman and Lea DeJordy earned top honors in their respective races, while Luke Moore placed second in the boys with Sofia and Savannah DeJordy placing third and fourth in girls. Ethan Molhollund and Chris Nephew placed third and fourth for Plattsburgh High School in the boys meet, while Nora Graves was second for the Lady Hornets. Madison Flora placed fifth in the girls race for the Sentinels.

The Lake Placid Blue Bombers and Beekmantown Eagles all scored two wins in a meet including the EKMW Emus and AuSable Valley Patriots. The host Blue Bombers scored wins over the Eagles in boys and girls races.

Jesse Izzo, Noah Fine and Van Ledger finished first, third and fifth for the Blue Bombers in the boys race, with Logan VanBuren placing second for the Emus and Spencer Daby fourth for the Patriots. Grant Moravec was seventh for Beekmantown.

Lily Potthast scored a win for the Lady Patriots in the girls meet, followed by five Lady Blue Bombers in Harley Cohen, Anya Morgan, Marli Damp, Alexa Harper and Sandra Harper. Sierra Wood placed eighth for the Eagles, while Morgan Baker was 10th for the Emus.