Red Storm runners keep rolling

Lily Potthast of AuSable Valley won the girls meet at her home course in Clintonville as the Patriots hosted Saranac Lake and Plattsburgh High Tuesday. Photo by Keith Lobdell

CLINTONVILLE | Michal McCulley crossed the line first and a host of Saranac Lake runners followed in the top ten as the Red Storm scored a pair of wins in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference (CVAC) cross country action Tuesday at AuSable Valley.

Adam Hesseltine, James Catania, Peter Fogarty, Jacob Alberga, Tucker Jackobe and Andrew Fogarty placed fourth through ninth for the Red Storm, while Plattsburgh High’s Ian Campbell placed third, AuSable Valley’s Spencer Daby was fourth and Ethan Campbell, of Plattsburgh High, placed 10th.

In the girls meet, Olivia Potthast of the Patriots paced the pack while Saranac Lake scored a pair of wins over the Patriots and Lady Hornets. Nora Graves placed second for the Hornets, with Katie Samperi, Bella Wissler and Gwen Mader rounding out the top five for the Red Storm.

In Cadyville, the Saranac and Peru girls cross country teams each scored a trio of wins as the Chiefs’ Rachael Woodruff paced the field, followed by Seton Catholic’s Lea DeJordy; Chiefs’ Elise LePage; Peru’s Harley Gainer, Ingrid Barrett and Kaylee Amoriell; Harley Cohen, of Lake Placid; Savannah DeJordy, of Seton Catholic; with the duo of Heather Dutko and Mackenzie Converse, of Saranac rounding out the top ten.

Jake Glicksman, of Seton Catholic and Logan VanBuren, of EKMW paced the boys race in Cadyville, while Lake Placid scored a trio of wins and Saranac won twice. Jesse Izzo, Noah Fine and Van Ledger rounded out the top five for Lake Placid, while Sam Carter, of Saranac, was sixth; Michael Skutt, of Lake Placid, seventh; Luke Moore, of Seton Catholic, eighth; and Max Flanigan, of Lake Placid, ninth.

The Beekmantown Eagles cross country teams each picked up a pair of wins at Point Au Roche, while Northeastern Clinton scored a win in each of the boys and girls races.

Thomas Gilbo, of Northeastern, scored the win in the boys race, with Grant Moravec and Connor Goodwin of Beekmantown rounding out the top three. Roland Guay was fourth for the Cougars, while Kameron Couture was fifth for Beekmantown. Emery Tausanger was 10th for the Sentinels.

Enya Sullivan won the girls race for the Lady Eagles with Madison Flora placing second for Ticonderoga while Sierra Wood rounded out the top three.