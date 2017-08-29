2017 Fall Sports: Saranac Lake Red Storm

JIll Lobdell Jill Lobdell
Saranac Lake’s Jarrett Ashton returns to the backfield for the Red Storm.
Red Storm seeks to keep hands on Class C title
SARANAC LAKE | When you cannot get into the backfield, a defense will have a hard time stopping an offense.
The same is true on the other side of the ball — when you are getting into their backfield all day, the other team is not going to be going anywhere quickly.
With captains Fox Thurston and Sean Lincoln anchoring the lines, the Saranac Lake varsity football team feels that they have a strong front which will be a force against anyone they play.
“Our line and sense of team is going to be the strength for us this year,” coach Eric Bennett said. “We want to get better every day and compete for a championship.”
Lincoln — who impressed many last season in his first year ever as a football player — and Thurston will clear the way for returning back Jarrett Ashton, who will also anchor the linebacking core as one of the top tacklers from 2016.
DJ Morgan will look to take the reigns of the offense this season from the shotgun, as returning targets Emery Swanson and Ward Walton will look to add to their receiving totals.
“Our year will be a success if we play to our potential,” Bennett said.
Red Storm football
1 Lahart Hunter RB LB 12
2 Swanson* Emery WR DB 12
3 Shipman Jacob RB DB 11
4 Christy Rylan WR DB 11
5 Meyer Ryan WR DB 11
6 Wenske Robert WR DB 11
9 Ashton* Jarrett RB LB 12
10 Darrah Rhett QB DB 9
13 Hough Dawson WR DB 11
15 Walton Ward WR DB 12
20 Munn Ben RB LB 10
22 Morgan* DJ QB LB 12
25 Foley Wyatt WR DB 12
30 White Brandon RB LB 12
44 Kratts Matt RB LB 12
72 Bentz Billy OL LB 12
62 Hewitt Jonathan OL DL 11
63 Thurston* Fox OL DL 12
64 Tracy Zach OL DL 12
70 Bevilacqua Emmett OL DL 12
71 Lincoln* Sean OL DL 12
74 Winch Perry OL DL 12
75 Woodard Nick OL DL 12
85 Lewis Kyle WR DB 12
88 Nelson Gabe WR DB 12
* Captain
Starting Offense/Defense...
And now introducing as a team of one, the Saranac Lake Red Storm.
Head Coach: Eric Bennett
Waterboys: David Montroy
Assistant Coaches: Jim Hayden, Evan Willette, Wayde Montroy
Manager: Bill Donaldson, Peter O’Brien, Jan Plumadore
Attack key for Red Storm
SARANAC LAKE | The Red Storm varsity soccer team will look to get into the attacking third against their opponents in 2017.
“Returning five starters, the Red Storm will feature a balanced attack and speed,” coach Josh Marlow said.
“Key returning players are seniors Sawyer Chase and Dzihad Cecunjanin,” Marlow added. “The Red Storm also has a young core of underclassmen coming through that brings a variety of skills to the game. The key to the preseason is integrating these new players and building on the strengths of the returning players.”
Marlow is assisted by Tyler Chase.
Red Storm soccer
Dzihad Cecunjanin 12, Jackson Carlisto 12, Christian Monty 11, Griffin Pelish 11, Colden Celeste 12, Daniel Foley 11, Devan Kidd 12, Brian Sullivan 12, Brett Dawson 12, Abraham Newton 12, Marshal Moore 11, Austin Reynolds 12, Patrick Wamsganz 10, Nicholas Kelting 10, Sawyer Chase 12, Gabriel Faubert 10, Terence Fogarty 11, Camden Reiley 11, Steven Bearce 11, Owen Yando 11, Quinlan Peer 11, Colter Cheney-Seymour 9, Jacob Adams 10
Coach: Josh Marlow
Assistant: Tyler Chase
Red Storm poised for podium
SARANAC LAKE | Saranac Lake is looking to come off a strong 2016 season and contend for more championships in the coming year.
“Both teams goals are to be competitive in the league and at sectionals,” said William Peer, who coaches the boy’s cross country team.
Joe Garson heads the Lady Red Storm.
“We have a good core group returning,” said Peer. “There is a good core group returning which includes Anderson Gray, Tyler Martin and Lauchie Cheney-Seymour.”
“The girl’s team has excellent senior leadership with Madi Grimmone and Maggie Peer,” added Garso.
Along with strong leadership and a deep roster for both squads, the teams expect to be near the top of the standings at the end of the season.
“Our year will be a success if both teams compete and are legitimate contenders at sectionals.”
Red Storm cross country
Lauchie Cheney-Seymour 12, Tyler Martin 12, Anderson Gray 11, Adam Hesseltine 11, Sam Branch 11, Quinlan Peer 11, Jacob Alberga 11, Colton Clement 11, Griffin Smith 10, Micah McCulley 9, James Catania 9, Peter Fogarty 9, Tucker Jakobe 9, Connor McMinn 9, Justin Duprey 9
Lady Red Storm cross country
Madi Grimone 12, Maggie Peer 12, Hannah Brogan 12, Abbie Wolff 12, Sierra O’Mahoney 12, Madelynn Munn 12, Madison Moon 12, Kalee McLean 12, Eric Swirsky 11, Ryley Fischer 11, Molly Bell 10, Rosemary Crowley 10, Sylvie Link 10, Frannie Newman 10, Robyn Rutgers 10, Sarah Samperi 10, Willa Evans-Kummer 10, Gwen Mader 9, Jamie Everritt 9, Leena Keal 9, Evelyn Eller 8
Lady Red Storm hope to blow into sectionals
SARANAC LAKE | The Saranac Lake girl’s varsity soccer team wants to make some noise in their first season as a Class C team in the Northern Soccer League.
“We have a team with teamwork and unity,” said coach William Wilson. “We want to achieve a .500 record and be able to compete in the Class C playoffs this fall.”
Wilson said the key will be working to rebuild a slid defense and distributing the ball with confidence.
“We need to stay injury free, develop a well-conditioned team and remain positive a all positions on the field,” said Wilson.
Grace Clark, Lea Hill, Julia Chapin and Anna Ellithorpe will be key players for the Red Storm this season.
Lady Red Storm soccer
Madison Grimone 12, Roslyn McClatchie 12, Jayda Buckley 12, Kayleigh Merrill 12, Shania Lincoln 12, Grace Clark 11, Julia Chapin 11, Lea Hill 11, Maggie Carpenter 11, Ryley Fischer 11, Brianna Bandru 11, Jillian Duffy 11, Anna Ellithorpe 11, Kylee Clark 11, Mistre Newton 11, Edina Cecunjanin 11, Jenna Morgan 11, Madison Reardon 11, Faith Taupt 11, Paige Foley 11
Coach: William Wilson