2017 Fall Sports: Saranac Lake Red Storm

Saranac Lake's Jarrett Ashton returns to the backfield for the Red Storm.

Red Storm seeks to keep hands on Class C title

SARANAC LAKE | When you cannot get into the backfield, a defense will have a hard time stopping an offense.

The same is true on the other side of the ball — when you are getting into their backfield all day, the other team is not going to be going anywhere quickly.

With captains Fox Thurston and Sean Lincoln anchoring the lines, the Saranac Lake varsity football team feels that they have a strong front which will be a force against anyone they play.

“Our line and sense of team is going to be the strength for us this year,” coach Eric Bennett said. “We want to get better every day and compete for a championship.”

Lincoln — who impressed many last season in his first year ever as a football player — and Thurston will clear the way for returning back Jarrett Ashton, who will also anchor the linebacking core as one of the top tacklers from 2016.

DJ Morgan will look to take the reigns of the offense this season from the shotgun, as returning targets Emery Swanson and Ward Walton will look to add to their receiving totals.

“Our year will be a success if we play to our potential,” Bennett said.

Red Storm football

1 Lahart Hunter RB LB 12

2 Swanson* Emery WR DB 12

3 Shipman Jacob RB DB 11

4 Christy Rylan WR DB 11

5 Meyer Ryan WR DB 11

6 Wenske Robert WR DB 11

9 Ashton* Jarrett RB LB 12

10 Darrah Rhett QB DB 9

13 Hough Dawson WR DB 11

15 Walton Ward WR DB 12

20 Munn Ben RB LB 10

22 Morgan* DJ QB LB 12

25 Foley Wyatt WR DB 12

30 White Brandon RB LB 12

44 Kratts Matt RB LB 12

72 Bentz Billy OL LB 12

62 Hewitt Jonathan OL DL 11

63 Thurston* Fox OL DL 12

64 Tracy Zach OL DL 12

70 Bevilacqua Emmett OL DL 12

71 Lincoln* Sean OL DL 12

74 Winch Perry OL DL 12