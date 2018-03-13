Reidy, Rowe lead all star hockey team

× 1 of 6 Expand Riley Hansen × 2 of 6 Expand Riley Hansen × 3 of 6 Expand Nate Hebert × 4 of 6 Expand Nate Boule × 5 of 6 Expand Alex Kneifel × 6 of 6 Expand Nicholas Rowe Prev Next

PLATTSBURGH | The coach of the top seeded team in Section VII and the front line presence of the sectional champion lead the members of the 2017-18 CVAC all star hockey team.

Plattsburgh High head coach Jamie Reidy was named the CVAC boy’s hockey coach of the year, a season after winning the same honor in girl’s hockey. Reidy coaches both teams at PHS.

Nicholas Rowe, a forward for the Northeastern Clinton sectional championship team, was named the MVP of the league.

The first team all-star team is led in the front by forwards Alex Kneifel and Nate Boule of PHS, along with Rowe. Defenders for the first team were Beekmantown’s Nate Hebert and Northeastern Clinton’s Adam Gallucci. The first team in anchored in net by freshman goalie Riley Hansen of Beekmantown.

The second team has a forward line of Brendan Whalen (PHS), Brett Dawson (Saranac Lake) and Kaden Kowalowski (BCS). Defenders include Casey Halloran (PHS) and Alex Dukette (Saranac Lake), with goalie Kyle Side (PHS).

The honorable mention team has Hunter Wimot (LPCS), Rhett Darrah (SLCE), Josh McCauley (BCS), Brady LaFountain (NCCS), Konnor Shea (Saranac) and Seth Atwood (PHS)

Lake Placid was the recipient of the Ray Holmes Sportsmanship Award.