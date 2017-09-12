Remarkable recovery

× “I started loving this game when I was a child,” said Ben Sprague, who has come a long way from a medically-induced coma and open heart surgery due to a staff infection in the fall of last year to being able to return to the sport he loves for his team’s season opener Sept. 1. Photo by Jill Lobdell

CLINTONVILLE | For AuSable Valley junior varsity football center Ben Sprague, the 2017 football season will be a special one as it kicked off with the first game of the year Sept. 1.

“Center is a new position, but just being back on the field was another matter all by itself,” the 15 year-old freshman said. “It’s truly astonishing when I think about where I came from to get out here so quickly.”

That’s because there almost wasn’t a football season, or anything else, for him less than one year ago.

After a practice injury led to a staph infection, Sprague found himself in a medical-induced coma, near death and needing open heart surgery just to stay alive.

“I had no idea what was going on until my parents told me,” Sprague said. “I just kept thinking, how did this happen. I was in such great shape and was as healthy as I have ever been. At the time, I don’t think I had any thoughts. I was just in shock.”

INJURY, ILLNESS

Sprague started last year’s football season like every other player, attending practice and playing in the first two games of the season.

Then, Sprague injured his groin muscle in a practice. Thinking nothing of it, he kept trying to practice but noticed he was more and more tired and also feeling more pain from his injury.

“The coaches kept asking me if I was okay, and I would say that I was, but in reality, I couldn’t lift my leg above my waist,” he said.

Sprague also said he was not eating like normal, taking a couple bites of a meal and throwing the rest away.

That continued until one morning when Ben’s father, B.J., tried to wake him up.

“We were supposed to clean the chicken coops that day,” Sprague said. “My dad started to try and wake me up at 8 a.m., but, from what they told me, I didn’t get out of bed until 8 p.m.”

That was when B.J. noticed a shocking wound.

“He had to carry me downstairs,” Ben said. “He took off my shirt, and my whole chest was yellow. That’s when my parents knew they had to do something.”