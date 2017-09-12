Remarkable recovery

“I started loving this game when I was a child,” said Ben Sprague, who has come a long way from a medically-induced coma and open heart surgery due to a staff infection in the fall of last year to being able to return to the sport he loves for his team’s season opener Sept. 1.
Photo by Jill Lobdell
CLINTONVILLE | For AuSable Valley junior varsity football center Ben Sprague, the 2017 football season will be a special one as it kicked off with the first game of the year Sept. 1.
“Center is a new position, but just being back on the field was another matter all by itself,” the 15 year-old freshman said. “It’s truly astonishing when I think about where I came from to get out here so quickly.”
That’s because there almost wasn’t a football season, or anything else, for him less than one year ago.
After a practice injury led to a staph infection, Sprague found himself in a medical-induced coma, near death and needing open heart surgery just to stay alive.
“I had no idea what was going on until my parents told me,” Sprague said. “I just kept thinking, how did this happen. I was in such great shape and was as healthy as I have ever been. At the time, I don’t think I had any thoughts. I was just in shock.”
INJURY, ILLNESS
Sprague started last year’s football season like every other player, attending practice and playing in the first two games of the season.
Then, Sprague injured his groin muscle in a practice. Thinking nothing of it, he kept trying to practice but noticed he was more and more tired and also feeling more pain from his injury.
“The coaches kept asking me if I was okay, and I would say that I was, but in reality, I couldn’t lift my leg above my waist,” he said.
Sprague also said he was not eating like normal, taking a couple bites of a meal and throwing the rest away.
That continued until one morning when Ben’s father, B.J., tried to wake him up.
“We were supposed to clean the chicken coops that day,” Sprague said. “My dad started to try and wake me up at 8 a.m., but, from what they told me, I didn’t get out of bed until 8 p.m.”
That was when B.J. noticed a shocking wound.
“He had to carry me downstairs,” Ben said. “He took off my shirt, and my whole chest was yellow. That’s when my parents knew they had to do something.”
B.J. and mother Chelsea took Ben to the University of Vermont Medical Center Elizabethtown Community Hospital where he was first transferred to their main campus in Burlington before being sent to New York City via Life Flight where he received several surgeries, including open heart, to help counter the infection.
MAKE-A-WISH
While Sprague was in the hospital, there was another football player there to get back surgery — Houston Texans All-Pro defensive lineman J.J. Watt.
“My father told me he was getting back surgery,” said Sprague. “After, my mom had signed me up for the Make-A-Wish program, and I told her I would like to meet J.J. and go to a game.”
His wish came true but not in the way he thought it would.
“They said at first he did not have time to meet with us, but we could go to a game and meet the rest of the Texans,” Sprague said. The day of meeting the team, the Spragues were at the zoo before when Ben’s mother got the call saying J.J. had a few hours to meet with us, but she never told her son.
“The first time I knew I was going to meet him was when I was shaking his hand and saying hello,” Sprague said. “We were eating lunch in the team cafeteria, and someone came in through the back door. I thought it may be (then Texans quarterback Brock) Osweiler because everyone stopped what they were doing and just watched the person who came in. Then I realized who it was.”
Sprague got a chance to talk with the larger-than-life defender and found out they had something in common.
“When he asked what had happened, I told him. That’s when he said he had gone through the same type of staph infection, which almost ended his career.”
RECOVERY
Once Sprague fully knew what was going on and what his body had just been through, he had one main thought.
“I got to start moving my legs and getting motion back,” he said. “I wanted to get my mind back in the right place, and I wanted to get back into shape.”
After he was released after a month in the NYC hospital, Sprague started to train.
“My parents, siblings, coaches, teammates and all the students here had my back,” he said. “Everyone was motivating me.”
Sprague also said he kept thinking about the conversation he had with Watt.
“This did change me because now I know it’s not all about the fact you are in great shape and that when you stay in shape, you don’t get sick,” he said. “In meeting J.J. and hearing his story, it has been a huge inspiration and motivation for me to get back to the game I love.”
Once cleared by doctors, Sprague was able to do just that, making the Patriots JV season opener and wearing a new number on his jersey.
99.
The same as J.J. Watt.