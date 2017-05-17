Repeat performance: Denis earns second state free throw title

× Saranac Middle School seventh grader Lexie Denis has claimed two straight state championships in the annual Knights of Columbus Free Throw Competition. Photo by Keith Lobdell

SARANAC — When you’re a basketball coach, it has to be nice to know when you have a two-time state champion free thrown shooter going to the line.

That is what the Saranac Chiefs have in seventh grader Lexie Denis, who has earned the past two state championships in the Knights of Columbus Free Throw competition, held in Syracuse in 2016 and West Point this year.

“I was excited but at the same time pretty nervous,” said Denis about preparing for this year’s competition. “I saw this year as a brand new experience and tried to focus on that, not last year.”

In 2016, Denis was deadlocked with another competitor after each took 25 free throws in the state championship round, forcing a five-shot playoff.

“That was perfect because my father and I always practice in sets of five,” said Denis, whose father, Brent, is the athletic director at Saranac. “In the tiebreaker, I was able to make all five in the set and win.”

The win was a goal Denis had set after the previous year, where she had made the state finals but became ill before the contest and lost.

“It was real exciting to go back and win,” she said. “Hopefully, I can keep this going over the next two years until I age out.”

Over the past three years, Denis said the experience has helped her grow in confidence.

“Last year the anxiety was really high,” Denis said. “The two years before helped this year because I had been to all of the places and knew what to expect.”

Leading up to the competitions, Denis said she would shoot about 200 free throws a night. She continues to practice them throughout the offseason as a member of her local AAU team and elsewhere.

“I have good nights and I have bad nights,” she said. “My dad always said to get the bad nights out of your system in practice.”

Along with Brent, Lexie receives help from her mother — “She tells me you want to think every time of going just over the rim with your shot” — and sister, who will make up names for her to compete against.

“She has beat me a couple of times,” said Denis. “If he gets on a hot streak, my dad can beat me, too.”

“It’s happened more times than she will admit to,” responded Brent.