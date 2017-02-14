Repeat, repeat: AVCS, Beekmantown claim VII bowling crowns

PLATTSBURGH — The AuSable Valley boys and Beekmantown girls scored Section VII bowling championships at the North Bowl Lanes on Saturday, Feb. 11, reclaiming their titles of one year ago.

In the girl’s match, the Lady Eagles rolled a score of 5,506 pins, almost 400 ahead of second place at 5,118. AuSable Valley finished in third place, followed by Ticonderoga, PHS, Willsboro, Saranac, Moriah and Northeastern Clinton.

The Beekmantown duo of Alyza Agoney and Cheyenne Reeves dominated the tournament, with Agoney earning top individuals honors in single game (254), series (663) and total score (1,310). Reeves followed in each category with a 233 high game, 645 triple and total score of 1,156.

A total of 11 lady bowlers reached the 200 mark, as Peru’s Madison Cragle rolled a 231, Willsboro’s Kayla Gay a 223, Peru’s Leita Ciolek a 222, Moriah’s Hailey Morgan a 220, AuSable Valley’s Katelyn Miller a 208, Ticonderoga’s Saydee Goodness a 204, Beekmantown’s Kylie Hilborne a 202, Peru’s Briaunna Varno a 201 and AuSable Valley’s Janelle Simpson a 200.

Fifteen bowlers scored series of 500 plus in the win, as Agoney and Reeves were the only two above 600. Ciolek had a high series of 590, followed by Cragle at 561; Plattsburgh High’s Jessica Shaffer at 559, Hilborne at 548, Morgan at 546, Simpson at 542, Gay at 533; Peru’s Kathryn Bowman at 532, Varno at 526; Beekmantown’s Morgan Brunet at 521; Ticonderoga’s Cerise Bush at 508; Northeastern Clinton’s Sabrina Phair at 507 and Miller at 501.

As for two-series total, 11 bowlers made it over 1,000 pins, with third place going to Cragle (1,090), who was followed by Simpson (1,081), Morgan (1,049), Varno (1,022), Gay (1,038), Brunet (1,031), Bowman (1,022), Phair (1,008) and Bush (1,003).

In the boys match, AuSable Valley totalled 5,967 pins for their top team, while the Beekmantown A team finished with 5,890 pins. Ticonderoga A, Saranac A and AuSable Valley B rounded out the top five.

Beekmantown’s Mitchell Trost was the top individual scorer with an overall pin count of 1,340 and a high series of 703. The high game for the meet went to teammate Jacob Deyo, who rolled a 269.

Trost was followed in the overall scoring by Plattsburgh High’s Ryan Beebie at 1,305, AuSable Valley’s Tyler Atkins at 1,284, Peru’s Aaryn Clark at 1,230, AuSable Valley’s Ryan Thomas at 1,211, AuSable Valley’s Tyler Light at 1,207, Saranac’s Nick Dorrance at 1,193, Beekmantown’s Austin Recore at 1,192, Ticonderoga’s Anthony Paige at 1,175, AuSable’s Troy McDonald at 1,135 and AuSable’s Logan Martineau at 1,130.

Along with Trost, top series’ honors went to Jacob Deyo (679), Atkins (670), Northeastern Clinton’s Tyler Lapham (664), Light (658), Beebie (653), Dorrance (639), Recore (634), Paige (629), Clark (622) and Thomas (612).

Following Jacob Deyo for top single game score were Paige (257), Light (256), Thomas (255), Trost (255), Beebie (245), Atkins (245), Lapham (244), Dorrance (236), Recore (233), Peru’s Brett Ciolek (231), Martineau (227) and Clark (225).

Girl’s team results

Beekmantown 5506; Peru 5118; AuSable Valley 4590; Ticonderoga 4522; Plattsburgh High 4332; Willsboro 4205; Saranac 4113; Moriah 3767; Northeastern Clinton 2633

Girl’s individual results

AVCS: Janelle Simpson 195-200-182-539-542; Katelynn Miller 173-208-488-501; Breanna Lacy 154-151; Joselyn Perky 181; Brooke SantaMaria 151

BCS: Morgan Brunet 195-192-193-521-510; Alexis Cook 189-186-507; Kylie Hilborne 187-202-200-548; Cheyenne Reeves 233-213-199-195-511-645; Alyza Agoney 225-198-224-222-254-647-663

MCS: Carli Newton 152-169-428; Hailey Morgan 220-193-197-503-546

NCCS: Cassidy Nixon 194-171-451-468; Sabrina Phair 182-186-501-507

PCS: Leita Ciolek 200-222-590; Marissa Bushey 172-450-477; Madison Cragle 231-205-529-561; Kathryn Bowman 180-181-490-532; Briaunna Varno 201-186-521-526

PHS: Nikita Stiffler 182-456-454; Natalie Slick 172-426; Emily Seymour 155; Sienna Bibeau 161-426-411; Jessica Shaffer 169-198-199-559

SCS: Arianna Coolidge 164-448-407; Emily Verrillo 175-446-485

TCS: Avery Alkinburgh 163-446-464; Saydee Goodness 204-175-437-481; Abigail Melvin 168-429; Samantha Gonyo 185-497; Cerise Bush 179-170-175-495-508

WCS: Devi Lee 188-418-462; Megan Anson 152-410; Kayla Gay 201-223-505-533

Boy’s team results

AVCS-A 5967; Beekmantown-A 5890; Ticonderoga-A 5343; Saranac-A 5312; AVCS-B 5227; Peru-A 5199; NCCS-A 4919; PHS-A 4854; Beekmantown-B 4320; Moriah-A 4214; Saranac-B 4034; Peru-B 3843; Ticonderoga-B 3373; NCCS-B 3339; PHS-B 2628; Moriah-B 2467

Boy’s individual results

AVCS: Tyler Light 234-256-549-658; Troy McDonald 202-218-544-591; Logan Martineau 227-535-595; Ryan Thomas 255-248-595-616; Tyler Atkins 200-205-209-211-214-245-614-670; Seth Bushey 180-456-503; James Winch 200-202-210-612; Connor Laduke 201-490-540; Josh Eaton 202-212-508-553; Tanner Forbes 202-214-522-589

BCS: Jordan Deyo 221-504-509; Jacob Deyo 224-269-542-679; Damien Stutsman 220-218-558-566; Mitchell Trost 210-238-255-226-226-637-703; Austin Recore 200-233-201-202-558-634; Jacob Eldredge 180; Dylan Seymour 200-509

MCS: Chris Heald 185-516; Zach Hunter 180-197-504; Jacob Gibeau 177

NCCS: Hunter Leblanc 192; Tyler Lapaham 209-211-244-664; Nate Catanzarita 197-205-504; Gabe Sisco 191-201-201-504-571; Gregory Delisle 183

PCS: Brett Ciolek 231-551; Josh Trombley 186-525; Evan Bishop 196-520; Aaryn Clark 200-218-203-225-608-622; Tommy Dubay 210-565; Scott Brown 190-224-510

PHS: Mark Hager 191; Ian Bova 225-512-547; Dustin McKinley 173; Ryan Beebie 209-245-217-245-652-653

SCS: John Galaneau 195-523-514; Nick Pellerin 184-199-207-564; Aiden Coolidge 183; Nick Dorrance 207-200-203-236-554-639; Matt Fall 196-208-537-553; Kolby Kitterle 195-555

TCS: Zach Bush 200-202-522-569; Axel Dedrick 208-532-539; Adrian Paige 179; Anthony Paige 197- 257-546-629; Gavin Fleury 197-205-562-566; Nathan Trudeau 188; Gavin Tucker 190