Rivalry week is back — but a little spread out

TICONDEROGA/PORT HENRY — Round two has begun.

The biggest rivalry in Section VII heats up again this week and next and the Ticonderoga Sentinels and Moriah Vikings take to the court and lanes for the second — or third — time this season.

It started Jan. 23, when the Sentinels completed the season sweep against the Vikings at Adirondack Lanes as the boy’s team scored an 8-0 win over Moriah and the girl’s team a 4-0 win.

On senior night, Anthony Paige had the high game for the Sentinels with a 256, while Gavin Fleury scored a 570 series with 212 high game for the Sentinels. Zach Labarge added a 527 series, while Zach Bush had a 2-4 high game, Darby Guay had a pair of 170 games, Austin Gijanto a 167 game, Axel Dedrick a 168 game and Adrian Page a 167 game.

Jacob Gibeau led the Vikings with a 219 high game and 531 series, while Zack Harter had two games of 170 in a 505 series and John Martinez had a high game of 195.

In the girls match, Avery Alkinburgh had a 534 high series for the Lady Sentinels, while Samantha Gonyo beat her out by one pin for a 200 high game as part of a 531 series. Cerise Bush added a 529 series and Abigail Melvin went for a 509 triple.

For the Vikings, Hailey Morgan had a 170 game as part of a 435 series, while Carli Newton had a 155 high game.

“I thought they did a great job,” Ticonderoga coach Donna Fleury said after the match. “I know the girls were definitely more emotional about their last home game and they all did really well. You could tell they were determined to go out with a bang in front of the hometown audience.”

Boys basketball

It’s the rubber match of the Viking-Sentinel rivalry on the court, as both boy’s varsity teams have scored wins so far in 2016-17.

It was the Vikings who took the edge early, scoring a 61-41 win over the Sentinels in the championship game of the Alzheimer’s Awareness Tournament in November.

However, it was Ticonderoga (9-4, 7-0) who would take the edge in the race for the Division II championship, scoring a 75-62 win over the Vikings on their home court.

While Ticonderoga comes into the game with an honorable mention ranking in Class C, the Vikings (13-1, 7-1) are almost back to where they were before falling to Ti, moving back to being ranked fourth in Class D. The Sentinels are the only team to defeat Moriah in CVAC play in the past three years.

Both coach Brian Cross of Moriah and Joe Defayette of Ticonderoga said there teams will be different versions when the two meet in Ticonderoga Thursday, Feb. 2.

“The biggest change in our team has been the play of our bench,” said Cross. “Our bench players have come into many of our games and provided us with points and good defense.”

“Our biggest change is that we are full strength now and we are a little more fluent offensively,” said Defayette. “I also think that last time Moriah might have underestimated us, as they just beat us the game before by 20 and we were coming in short-handed.”

Both coaches agreed the game will come down to how their teams play when they do not have possession of the ball.

“Moriah is a really good team,” said Defayette. “We need to make sure we limit their open looks so we will also focus on not allowing dribble penetration. Offensively we need to be patient and execute.”

“Contesting shots and rebounding will determine who wins this game,” Cross said.

Girls basketball

The difference between the first time the two rivals met in girls basketball comes down to the center position, as center Emily Pike has been out for the Sentinels (3-7, 2-6) with an arm injury.

Pike returned Jan. 23 for the Sentinels, scoring 13 points against Section II’s Fort Ann.

Since the 43-34 victory over the Vikings (7-7, 4-7) in December, the team has scored one win against Plattsburgh High.

The Vikings have also struggled facing a very tough CVAC schedule, but have defeated Class D foe Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport twice during the season.

“The biggest changes that I have seen in our team in the last five weeks is that we are getting contributions from players on a consistent basis and we are comfortable with the roles that we have developed as a team,” Moriah coach Stephan Pelkey said. “I am very pleased with the progress that we have made.”

While below .500 in the league, the Vikings have been solid in each game, most recently giving CVAC power Beekmantown a run for their money in an eight-point loss.

“We are a couple breaks here and there from having a winning record,” Pelkey said. “Every game that we have lost, with 3-4 minutes left in the game or less (with one exception), has been a game that we have given ourselves the chance to win. Four of those games have been on the road.”

Pelkey said the home crowd will factor into the Feb. 3 rematch.

“Obviously being at home is a plus,” he said. “We certainly are concerned with their rebounding/height and their ability to defend. We cannot give them the same shots offensively that they had the last time that we played.”