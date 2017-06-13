ROOST eyes three major multi-sports events

× Expand File photo Officials with the Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism are looking into potential bids on three international, multi-sport competitions to be held between 2019 and 2025.

LAKE PLACID — This week, a contingent from Sweden will be touring the Lake Placid region, seeing if it has what it takes to host one of the biggest international competitions in the world of winter sports.

It’s not the Olympics, but Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism (ROOST) director James McKenna told members of the Essex County Economic Development Committee June 12 the visit from the Swedish officials would be the first step towards deciding if the Lake Placid region could place a bid for the World College Games in 2023.

“This is one of three organizations we have talked to about the chance to bring their events into Lake Placid,” McKenna said. “This is by far the biggest one, and everything is only in the preliminary stages at this point. It is a major global event, more manageable than the Olympics, but something at the global level. It is not the run of the mill type of thing we are looking at here.”

Along with the World College Games, McKenna said there have also been talks with the World Children’s Games in 2019 and the Special Olympics World Games in 2021, along with a possible fourth event in 2025.

“The Children’s Games are roughly the same size as the Empire State Games, so we know we would be able to accommodate it,” McKenna said. “Currently, we are exploring bidding options for that event.”

The other two are a lot bigger, according to McKenna, and would need state-of-the-art upgrades to facilities.

The World College games would involve athletes from between 70-80 countries, participating in an Olympic-style series of sporting events over multiple venues and facilities.

“The preliminary site team is coming over to see if we have the possibility to host these games,” McKenna said. “If we don’t, then it stops there. If we do, then we have to move onto the next steps.”

McKenna said the next step would have to include a cost/benefit analysis to take to both public and private interests for funding.

“At this level, we would not be looking at just county and state support, but all the way to the national level and through sponsorships,” McKenna said.

McKenna stressed the organization would make use of existing facilities instead of building new ones, adding he had already looked into partnerships with Clarkson University and Middlebury College in Vermont and may look to partner with Plattsburgh State and others.

Still, McKenna and others said there must be a significant amount of money put into the current facilities.

“You are looking at over $100 million to bring the facilities up-to-date,” said North Elba supervisor Roby Politi. “Established events like this would bring a lot of people to Essex County — a lot of people from a lot of countries. It’s a great event to have, but if you get an event like this, it will require a significant amount of financial infusion.”

Politi said he feels confident the state would provide funding to the Olympic Regional Development Authority to help with the upgrades.

“I know Albany has told the organization to proceed with the bid and that is what will loosen up the pocketbook,” Politi said.

“I don’t want to make this political, but I feel as long as this governor is in office, I think we will get help,” board chairman and Wilmington supervisor Randy Preston said.

“It all depends on making sure we have a document to present to the state showing the return on investment will make this all worthwhile,” McKenna said.

Preston said one way it will make for a solid return would be in revenue and occupancy tax.

“I know other supervisors might think what will this do for my town,” Preston said. “The answer is sales tax. The amount of sales tax we could bring in through events like this would make an impact on the property taxes.”

Moriah Supervisor Tom Scozzafava pointed to the recent news release about Killington in Vermont being purchased by the owners of Vail in Colorado, which will infuse millions of dollars into upgrades.

“We need to make our move and stay part of the international scene,” Politi said. “You see these local ski centers being bought and going under $100 million renovations. Park City (Utah) is making a big push to become the winter sports capital, and we have to make sure we stay competitive.”