Round 2: Vikings, Warriors back in D final

× Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell

CLINTONVILLE — It will be a renewal of the 2016 Section VII/Class D championship game Saturday as the top seed Moriah Vikings and second seed Willsboro Warriors take to the Plattsburgh State Fieldhouse court at noon.

The Warriors (16-6) advanced with a win over third seed Schroon Lake as Willsboro went on a 15-9 run late in the second quarter to give them the lead they would need en route to a 45-37 victory.

Jesse Hearn led the Warriors with 11 points, while recording 13 rebounds in the game, including several in the fourth quarter to limit the Wildcats to one shot on each offensive trip.

“It was necessary to maintain the offensive and defensive tempo in the fourth,” Hearn said. “We were able to limit them to one shot and run our offense.”

“That’s been our strength all year is rebounding with Jesse and Warren Jackson rebounding,” Warriors Head Coach Jim Spring said. “They are both good leapers.”

Hearn said running the offense allowed them to get going in the second quarter.

“Schroon Lake is a good team,” he said. “We had too keep moving the ball and find the reverse on offense.”

“The only thing you can do with Branden Hall and Andrew Pelkey is put a hand up and hope they do not get hot, luckily they did not get hot tonight,” said Spring. “We were eventually able to get the ball inside and that is our strength. They did a good job the whole first half not allowing us to do that but we were able to get a couple looks late and I think that brought our confidence up.”

Point guard Trevor Bigelow also scored 11 points, while Mat Longware scored 7, Joseph King 6, Warren Jackson 6 and Max Longware 4.

For the Wildcats (14-5), Hall scored 14 points, while Jordan DeZalia added 10, Pelkey 6, Micha Stout 6 and Gabe Gratto 1.

The Warriors will face the third ranked team in Class D in the sectional finals, as the Vikings (21-1) started slow before a 17-2 run gave them a 23-7 first quarter lead as they scored a 77-32 win over the fourth seed Crown Point Panthers (15-7).

Joe Stahl finished with 24 points after scoring 19 in the first half, while Dylan Trombley scored 11 of his 17 points in the first half and Dewey Snyder scored 10 of his 14 points over the first 16 minutes. They were the only three to score in the opening half.

“It was a good game,” Snyder said. “I have been working on my shooting and Joe and Dylan were able to feed me for some easy baskets.”

“It felt great to be back in a playoff atmosphere, you can’t beat it,” said Stahl.

Snyder, Stahl and Trombley said the new-look roster still needed to find a groove early in the game.

“Coach was telling us to slow us down so we would stop freaking out and play some smarter defense,” Snyder said.

“I think we came out a little jittery and it was a huge crowd — great atmosphere for basketball,” said Trombley. “Joey and I are the only two with any experience at this level and we needed to calm down and then it started to flow.”

“It took us a little while to settle in to the game and the atmosphere,” added Stahl. “Hats off to Crown Point, they came ready to play and kept it close early.”

“Crown Point is quick and they get up and down the court, too,” said Viking coach Brian Cross. “The key is they have not seen the style of defense we play. They pushed the tempo but they missed some shots early and we started to hit.”

Mike Rollins and Jerin Sargent each finished with 6 points, with Jay Strieble scored 4 points to go with 10 rebounds, Kyle Wilson 2, Braden Swan 2 and Scott Rice 2.

“Jay did a great job on the boards, there is no doubt, and that is something we are going to need down the road,” Cross said.

For the Panthers, Jake LaDeau came off the bench to score 10 points in the loss, while Reese Celotti added 4 points. Chance Potter, Hunter Pertak, Kade DeBrobander and Spencer Russell each scored 3 points each, while Zach Spaulding, Chad Stephens and Jacob Norton had 2 points each. Stephens played a solid game on the boards for the Panthers.

The Class D sectional final between the Vikings and Warriors tips off at noon Saturday, March 4, at the Plattsburgh State Fieldhouse.