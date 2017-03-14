Run for Health set for Saturday

× Expand Doc Lopez Run

ELIZABETHTOWN — For the 37th year, Baxter Mountain is calling to runners who are looking for an early-season, half-marathon challenge as part of the annual Dr. Lopez Run For Health.

The annual event, now benefiting the University of Vermont Health Network - Elizabethtown Community Hospital, will take place Saturday, March 18, with the 13.1 mile half-marathon starting at 9 a.m., the one mile fun walk starting at 10 a.m. and 3.1-mile (5K) race starting at 10:30 a.m.

The half marathon starts at the Keene Valley Lodge, with bus transportation from Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School to the start line with the bus leaving at 8:30 a.m. promptly.

The route has runners leave Keene Valley along a flat Route 73 road course and turns right onto Route 9N towards Elizabethtown. This is where the most challenging part of the course begins, with a 2.25 mile, 845-foot incline to the top of Baxter. The rest of the run is a gradual downhill course into Elizabethtown, where runner will make the turn for the school at the intersection of 9N and Court Street.

The start line for the walk and 5K will be at Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School, with runners going south on Route 9 before returning to the school.

The one-mile course will take walkers on a one mile loop on Court Street, High Street, Hand Ave. and Court Street back to ELCS.

There will be water stations on the half marathon and 5K course.

Following the races, there will be a post race celebration in the gymnasium at Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School with fruit, bagels, chili and beverages for runners and volunteers.

Food is available for the family and friends of the runners with a voluntary cash donation. At the event, the top three placements from each age group will be named.

Registration is $60 for the half marathon, $40 for the 5K and $25 for the mile walk. For more information, visit doclopezrun.com.