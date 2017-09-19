Run into the ‘Danger Zone’

× On a training run on Willsboro Mountain, Team Danger Zone members Mike Davis, Sean Davis, Cole Starkey and Jay Fiegl train for the Ragnar Adirondack relay race, starting this Friday in Saratoga Springs and ending Saturday at the Lake Placid Horseshow grounds. Photo by Keith Lobdell

WILLSBORO | For the past year, a group of six local runners have been training to move one notch up the podium at the 2017 Ragnar Adirondacks race, set for this weekend, motivated by the medals they received last year.

“I keep my medal in my mudroom, and the other day I was looking at it when it hit me,” Jay Fiegl said. “The medal reads, ‘almost first.’ It just hit me.”

Fiegl, along with Cole Starkey, Matt Daley, Mike Davis, Liam Davis and team captain Sean Davis form Team Danger Zone, and homage to the popular Kenny Loggins single from the “Top Gun” soundtrack.

“That song gets us going,” Sean Davis said. “Liam and I ran a half marathon together and that song would pump us up, so it became the team name. At the finish line of last year’s Ragnar, we asked the DJ to play the song as our team crossed the line.”

'ALMOST FIRST'

Last year, the team crossed the line in a record-setting pace for the Adirondack course, crossing the finish line in a time of 22:32:19.6, believing they had earned the title.

“There was a team made up of members of the Harvard crew team that started an hour after us and caught up by 30 minutes, so when they came across, they were the winners,” Fiegl said.

The A Team for Angela finished the course in a time of 21:58:06.0.

“We thought there was a chance when we finished,” Sean said. “We exceeded expectations and I never thought we would finish second in our first year.”

Fiegl said it was the Davis patriarch who set the bar high.

“Mike went out and just sprinted the first five-mile section and we knew we had to go as fast as we could,” he said. “We just built off each other from there.”

“When we crossed the line, we had already broken the previous course record by one half-hour,” Liam said. “We were just so focused on doing as well as the last guy did and everyone ran as hard as they could.”

“That was a record for any team, six or 12-person,” Fiegl said.