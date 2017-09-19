Run into the ‘Danger Zone’

On a training run on Willsboro Mountain, Team Danger Zone members Mike Davis, Sean Davis, Cole Starkey and Jay Fiegl train for the Ragnar Adirondack relay race, starting this Friday in Saratoga Springs and ending Saturday at the Lake Placid Horseshow grounds.
Photo by Keith Lobdell
WILLSBORO | For the past year, a group of six local runners have been training to move one notch up the podium at the 2017 Ragnar Adirondacks race, set for this weekend, motivated by the medals they received last year.
“I keep my medal in my mudroom, and the other day I was looking at it when it hit me,” Jay Fiegl said. “The medal reads, ‘almost first.’ It just hit me.”
Fiegl, along with Cole Starkey, Matt Daley, Mike Davis, Liam Davis and team captain Sean Davis form Team Danger Zone, and homage to the popular Kenny Loggins single from the “Top Gun” soundtrack.
“That song gets us going,” Sean Davis said. “Liam and I ran a half marathon together and that song would pump us up, so it became the team name. At the finish line of last year’s Ragnar, we asked the DJ to play the song as our team crossed the line.”
'ALMOST FIRST'
Last year, the team crossed the line in a record-setting pace for the Adirondack course, crossing the finish line in a time of 22:32:19.6, believing they had earned the title.
“There was a team made up of members of the Harvard crew team that started an hour after us and caught up by 30 minutes, so when they came across, they were the winners,” Fiegl said.
The A Team for Angela finished the course in a time of 21:58:06.0.
“We thought there was a chance when we finished,” Sean said. “We exceeded expectations and I never thought we would finish second in our first year.”
Fiegl said it was the Davis patriarch who set the bar high.
“Mike went out and just sprinted the first five-mile section and we knew we had to go as fast as we could,” he said. “We just built off each other from there.”
“When we crossed the line, we had already broken the previous course record by one half-hour,” Liam said. “We were just so focused on doing as well as the last guy did and everyone ran as hard as they could.”
“That was a record for any team, six or 12-person,” Fiegl said.
“It was really incredible,” Sean said. “It ranks up there with anything I have done with running. Everyone kicked it up a notch and rallied each other for each leg.”
GETTING THE TEAM TOGETHER
While Sean and Liam had competed as brothers in several events, Sean joined a group of runners from St. Lawrence to run in a Ragnar event, which he said was inspiring.
“To go non-stop like that was a cool challenge,” he said. “That whole group just got me inspired to create a team. I got my brother and dad (Mike) on board.”
“Sean first talked to me and we were able to get dad on the team,” Liam said. “Then we talked about it to Jay and Cole. Then we got Matt on the team, and his first ever competition was the Ragnar race.”
To help the team try to cut their time down this year, they added Jori Wekin, who will serve as a driver for the team.
“We were doing it all last year, driving and eating while trying to find time to rest,” Fiegl said.
“It was just six of us in a van not really knowing what we were doing,” Mike Davis said.
“I was running in the race last year and I loved doing the driving for the team,” Weekin said. “When I was not running, I was looking at the logistics and times. I enjoyed it.
“The whole time, I knew Danger Zone was out there and I was thinking they were crazy being without a driver,” Weekin continued. “I’m a little crazy, too, so I think this will really work out well.”
“She’s going to put us in better shape to win,” Sean said. “We lost by one-half hour and, when you look at it, we can make a lot of that time up by having better transitions and someone who will be driving while we rest.”
The 2017 Reebok Ragnar Adirondack starts Friday, Sept. 22, in Saratoga Springs, and follows a course through Warren County and into Essex County before ending at the Lake Placid Horseshow Grounds, requiring runners to compete in a relay-style race through the night and into the afternoon hours of Saturday, Sept. 23.