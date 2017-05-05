Runners to award new scholarship

× Expand Photo provided Tim Malaney, center, president of the LaChute Road Runners Club, presents the 2015 Duane Crammond Memorial Scholarships to Kody Parrott and Lillith Ida. The two $1,000 scholarships were presented by the LaChute Road Runners Club following its 16th annual Resolution Run Jan. 1.

TICONDEROGA — The LaChute Road Runners Club will again present the Duane Crammond Memorial Scholarship this spring.

The $1,000 award will go to a LaChute Road Runners Club member or a Ticonderoga High School graduate who participated in varsity cross country and/or track and field who attends college full-time.

In 2016, three $1,000 scholarships were presented.

The winner, selected by a scholarship committee, will be a person who reflects the strong academic, athletic and character traits of Crammond.

He died in a car accident in 2005 at age 24.

Scholarship applications are available at the Ticonderoga High School guidance office, by contacting Matt Karkoski, scholarship chairman, at 585-7206, and online at http://www.lachute.us/misc_PDF/Scholarship.pdf

Application deadline is May 13.

This year will mark $15,000 in scholarships awarded in Crammond’s memory by the LaChute Road Runners Club.

“Duane was a great runner, but he was so much more,” Karkoski said. “He set a great example for younger runners through his work ethic and determination to succeed.

“We’re pleased we can honor Duane with a scholarship and, at the same time, help someone meet their college goals,” he added.

Crammond, the valedictorian of the Ti High Class of 1999, was a cross country and track champion in high school. He went on to become an honor student at RPI, where he majored in engineering and was captain of the college’s cross country team. He was also the leading distance runner on RPI’s indoor and outdoor track teams.

After graduation from college, Crammond dominated local race races. In 2003, he won the Montcalm Mile in Ticonderoga and the Race the Train event in North Creek.

He was third in the Whiteface Uphill Run in Wilmington, fourth in the Prospect Mountain Road Race in Lake George and fifth in the Lake George to Bolton Adirondack Distance Run.

He capped that season by winning the grueling Adirondack Marathon in Schroon Lake.