Runnin’ with the boys to a Ragnar championship

× Expand Photo provided The Danger Zone team of Sean, Liam and Mike Davis, along with Jay Fiegl, Matt Daly and Cole Starkey, won the 2017 Ragnar Adirondack Relay race in an unofficial time of just over 22 hours. WILLSBORO | Last year, the six members of team Danger Zone received medals with the words “Almost First” inscribed on them. That was for finishing in second place at the 2016 Ragnar Adirondacks Relay event. The six ultra relay members — Sean, Liam and Mike Davis, along with Jay Fiegl, Matt Daly and Cole Starkey — will also receive medals for their efforts at this year’s events. But these medals won’t say “almost” on them. With an unofficial time of 22 hours, 17 minutes and 35 seconds, the team named after the Kenny Loggins smash hit from the “Top Gun” movie soundtrack took their place atop the podium as champions, proving there are no points for second best. “We were able to cut 15 minutes off of our time,” said Fiegl, who teaches and coaches boy’s modified soccer (Griffins) at Westport Central School. “The second place team (Cornell Running Club) was an hour behind and the next ultra team (TacoCat) was two hours behind.” “It was such an incredible feeling crossing the finish line,” team captain Sean Davis said. “There was no doubt that the team was maxed out at that point, so to finally see the finish line was a pretty incredible experience of exhausted euphoria. “At that point, we were pretty sure that we had won,” Davis added. “We knew we were in the last group to start and the other team that started with us was somewhere behind us and we were pretty sure that the teams that finished before us had started much earlier than us. But after last year, where at first we thought we had won — only to find out that we were actually second — we were not going to celebrate until the official results were out.” Danger Zone was also ahead of illustrious team names as “Lord of the Runs: Return of the Runs,” “All Aboard the Stupid Train,” and “Lost in Pace,” who helped to round out the top six team finishers. The team had to overcome some challenges to earn the prize as the Top Guns of Ragnar, as Liam Davis, Sean’s brother, was dealing with a rock climbing incident.

“Liam put in a remarkable performance given that he had suffered a rock climbing accident two weeks prior where he fell 49 feet and landed on his butt,” Sean said. “He managed to power through his first five legs but was forced to drop out of his sixth leg. The fact that he was out there at all was incredibly gutsy and a real inspiration to the team. When he couldn’t complete his final leg, the whole team rallied around him in support, and I was able to jump in and bring it home on the final stretch. Amazingly, even with Liam’s injury, we still beat our time from last year by 15 minutes.” The team also relied on its newest member, driver Jori Wekin, to help get the team through check points and keep them on task. “Jori was a huge addition to our team this year, having her to drive, handle the logistics and keeping track of our runners and projected finish times made life in the van so much easier,” Davis said. RAGNAR CHALLENGE The Ragnar-Adirondack Race begins in Saratoga Springs and ends in Lake Placid, with runners entering the Adirondacks and experiencing some of the harshest altitude changes of any Ragnar event in the country. “I got to run over Tongue Mountain, then take a break until Port Henry where I ran the eight-mile leg to Camp Dudley,” Fiegl said. “The other members of the team know I like to hike, so I guess that’s why I got the mountains.” And through it all, none of the six ultra team members ever lost that running feeling. “This team has been such a blast to race with over the last couple years,” Davis said. “These guys have been such a blast to race with. When I was getting the team together last year, I went into it looking for a fun group of guys that would enjoy the challenge of racing an Ultra. But I have been blown away that not only have we successfully completed these races, but that we’ve been competitive enough to finish second and first overall with a team that has virtually no experience racing this kind of event.”

With the win, the Danger Zone will return to defend their title in 2018. “In addition to competing in the Adirondack Ragnar again next year, Danger Zone has thrown around some ideas for some other races so you’ll just have to stay tuned,” Davis said. LOCAL RAGNAR TEAMS FARE WELL Abramo, Buehler lead squads through Adirondacks ELIZABETHTOWN | Several teams from the region took part in the annual Ragner Adirondack race Sept. 22-23, including Bettie’s Be Bandits, headed by captain Jess Buehler, and Ragnarly with captain Cena Abramo. RAGNARLY “My team of 12 ran the Ragnar Adirondacks for the second year,” said Abramo. “After last year, we were all so excited to do it again because of the positive sportsmanship, camaraderie, challenge and adventure of the race. All of the teams and volunteers are out to have a good time and support each other. This year we ran like crazy, laughed until our stomachs hurt, and cried a little too — but wouldn’t hesitate to do it all again!” Abramo said while their team was running, they were getting updates on how their “brother team,” Danger Zone, was doing. “We worked hard and had a blast, but weren’t necessarily a team that was in it to win it — just finishing was our goal,” she said. “It was super exciting to keep track of our local friends. They passed us in Lewis at about 3 a.m., as we started the race seven hours before them). I am in awe at the pace that they were able to keep for the entirety of the race.” Team members include Abramo, Deb Cleary, Michelle Maron, Dawn Gay, Valentina Rodriguez, Savannah Woods, Deirdre Forcier, Kristen Hatch, Andy Wekin, Erica Loher, Erin Hanczyk and Kate Ritter. BETTIES BE BANDITS For Buehler, the Ragnar has been a part of her running routine since 2012 when she was asked to join a team. “I was a little hesitant,” she said. “Running with a team from Saratoga to Lake Placid sounds like fun, but tight quarters in a van with five other women, only one of whom I knew — I wasn’t so sure about that. Still, I said yes, we had a few planning meetings, I got to know the team and off we went.”