Spring Sports 2017: Beekmantown Eagles

Eagles bring ‘sophomore squad’ to the courts

BEEKMANTOWN — The Eagles boy’s varsity tennis team brings a core roster of eight players who spend a lot of time together both on the court and in school, as they all are in the same grade.

“We have a close group of players with eight of them all being in 10th grade,” coach Chuck Ko said. “We have five returning second year players who have been great leaders this season thus far and are showing the ropes to our strong group of athletes who are new to the sport.”

While the team works well together, Ko said they still need court time.

“We are still a relatively young team both age and experience wise since this is only our second year back with a team,” he said. “After completing their first year of league tennis all of the returners have improved significantly since last year and are coming back eager to compete. Our predicted number one singles player Wyatt Brown will be competitive in singles this year. Returning doubles team of twins Jalen and Brandon Belrose are continuing to become a stronger team and plan to do even better than last year after receiving a second doubles second team all star award last year.”

Ko said the plan in year two of the returning program is to get better than the 2-5 record posted last season.

“Last year wasn’t bad but we expect to be even more competitive this year but more importantly I hope to bring more recognition to the strength of our players and our team so that our program here can continue to grow,” he said.

Eagles tennis

Brandon Belrose, Jalen Belrose, Wyatt Brown, Christopher Czech, Nicholas Carroll, Maxwell French, Elliot Hurwitz, Riley Quackenbush, Brodi Stansbury, Sean Williams

Coach: Chuck Ko

× Expand Alex Faruqi

Seniors to lead Beekmantown golfers

BEEKMANTOWN — Eagles varsity golf coach Craig Bacon said the 2017 squad will look toward its senior players to lead the team to a competitive Champlain Valley Athletic Conference season.

“We need our seniors, Ryan Brienza, Anthony Milanese and Alex Faruqi to take on leadership roles to help our team,” Bacon said. “We are expecting Alex Faruqi to have a great year for our team and compete with the top golfers in our section.”

Eagles golf

Player Grade

Ryan Brienza 12, Evan Dyke 12, Alex Faruqi 12, Hunter Gelwicks 10, Dylan Hazel 11, Anthony Milanese 12

Coach: Craig Bacon

Returning core key for Eagles return postseason

BEEKMANTOWN — The defending Champlain Valley Athletic Conference Division I champions want to add to their trophy case in 2017, including a sectional title.

“We want to improve every day and strive to defend our CVAC Division I title with the focus of getting better for postseason play,” coach Eric Bell said. “We have 10 returners from last year’s team that was 16-2 in the regular season. We have strong team leadership which starts with our captains Archer, Brinson and Criss and is shown by all of our 15 athletes. This team brings a ton of energy and passion to improve every day in practice.”

While the Eagles are looking at a number of pitchers on the mound, Bell said the team needs to figure out who will be in what roles.

“We will need to find consistency on the mound, we have six players competing for one of our three starting pitcher roles and three players that will play a major role in the bullpen,” he said. “Early in our season we will be playing multiple non league games in which we will put multiple pitchers in pressure situations to see who rises to the top.”

Those non-league games begin with a trip to Myrtle Beach to play in the Mingo Bay Classic against Buckhannon-Upshur, W.V. (April 10), Sweet Home (Amherst, April 11), Osbourn, Va. (April 12), and a team to be determined (April 13).

As the team finds its proper pitching rotation, Bell feels the NYSPHSAA pitch count rules will be more of a administrative issue.

“The impact on us will be the extra paperwork and extra time in game tracking and comparison with the other team,” he said. “We have always tracked our pitch counts with a clicker and the Gamechanger App while managing every pitcher’s limit based on their abilities.”

The Eagles will be lead by a core of players including Manny Brinson in his third year as a starting pitcher on the varsity with 65 innings pitched and 66 strikeouts; Keenan Regan, an CVAC all star last year and second team All-State Class B; Ryan Criss, a third year varsity starter and past all star with a career batting average of .407.; Nathan Hebert, CVAC all star and fourth team All-State Class B; and Alex Archer, CVAC all star last year.

Eagles baseball

No. Player Grade

1 Kaden Myers Fr., 2 Nathan Fletcher Sr., 3 Alex Archer (C) Sr., 4 Ryan Criss (C) Sr., 5 Brendan Williams Jr., 6 Tyler McNamara Sr., 7 Justin Carnahan Sr., 8 Sidney Burnell Jr., 11 Keenan Regan Sr., 12 Manny Brinson (C) Sr., 13 Ryan Bone So., 14 Jacob Gregoire Jr., 15 Nathan Hebert Jr., 21 Dominick Bordeau Jr., 24 Evan Burnell Jr.

Eagles hope newcomers can help bring success

BEEKMANTOWN — The Eagles varsity track and field team brought home a NYSPHSAA championship in the 4-by-100 relay last year, and will look to build with a core of young talent as they enter 2017.

“We have more boys on the team this year than in the past,” said coach Gary Phillips, who coaches along with Andy Hastings. “There are many first year athletes who have the potential to be competitive right away. How these athletes progress will determine how successful we will be as a team. We also have some returning athletes who are very competitive in multiple events.”

The team will be led by the remaining member of the state championship quartet.

“Daryn Nephew is a sprinter and jumper who returns for his senior year as a captain of the team,” said Phillips. “He was part of the NYS Championship 4x100 meter relay team from last year. He will compete in the sprints and long jump this year.”

The team will also have several other players who will be key as the Eagles look to be competitive in their Champlain Valley Athletic Conferrence meets.

“Everett Sapp at middle distance returns for his senior year as a captain of the team,” Phillips said. “He finished second in the 400 meter dash at the State Qualifier Meet last year. He is capable of being competitive in almost every running event.”

“Jacob Phaneuf at distance returns for his senior year as a captain of the team. He will compete in all distance events.”

“Other key returners include Clay Watts and Trevor Drapeau in the throwing events,” Phillips concluded.

Eagles track and field

Player Grade

Bronson Agoney 10, Cristobal Arzola 11, Ethan Barber 9, Bryce Berry 8, Kogan Briquer 10, Sawyer Bruce 11, Adam Buckminster 11, Troy Bulris 12, Kameron Couture 10, Dade Cox 8, Jacob Dixon 10, Sean Dixon 11, Trevor Drapeau 11, Dyla Ferrigno 9, Lance Frechette 11, Cody Gadway 10, Connor Giltz 12, Declan Giltz 10, Timothy Giltz 10, Niko Hart 9, Aidan Hoogkamp 9, Logan LeClair 10, Jaden Maldonado 10, Brayden Martin 11, Grant Moravec 10, Christian Moura 10, Daryn Nephew 12, Ryan Northrup 9, Jacob Phaneuf 12, Jonah Phaneuf 9, Dossin Racette 10, George Saliba 9, Everett Sapp 12, Garrett Stevens 9, Clay Watts 12

Coaches: Gary Phillips and Andy Hastings

Lady Eagles tennis seeks to repeat

BEEKMANTOWN — The Lady Eagles varsity tennis team returns to the courts in 2017 with a Section VII championship in hand and all but one of the starters from the 2016 squad in the lineup.

“Our big strength is experience this year,” coach Seth Spoor. “We lost only one starter from last year’s sectional winning squad. This is the most experienced team our school has had in many years. The team is very deep. There is very little drop off from our top players to the bottom.”

While six starters return for the Eagles, the one graduate was Section VII individual champion Sierra Barrett, who now plays for Plattsburgh State as a starter.

“One of our other players is going to have to step up and fill in the void to compete with the top players from the section,” Spoor said. “I am relying on all of my players to contribute at the position they earn.”

As the players compete for position on the team, Spoor hopes it will motivate them to return to the sectionals as a team to beat.

“I expect that our team will be competitive with anyone in the section,” said Spoor.

Lady Eagles tennis

Lydia Kalarash, Reagan Fesette, Kenna Gynup, Alison Trudo, Sierra Gowette, Kaitlyn Bjelko, Rylee Fesette, Emma Beach, Chloe Berry, Hallie Hurwitz, Kylie McFadden, Abigael Scott, Hailey Williams

Coach: Seth Spoor

× Expand Kirsten Villemaire

Eagles seek to stay on top of rankings

BEEKMANTOWN — The Lady Eagles track and field team hopes to keep up with the rest of the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference elite as they prepare for the 2017 season.

“Our goal is always to challenge for league and sectional titles,” coach Andy Hastings said. “We have great numbers (43) and we have a good mix of veterans and talented newcomers.”

The Eagles will be led by Kirsten Villemaire, a multiple CVAC and Section VII individual champion while only in her junior season.

State cross country qualifier Enya Sullivan adds depth to the middle distances, while Brooke Bjelko and Bailey Mull, members of the final four basketball squad at Beekmantown, will lead the team in the throwing events.

Another basketball player, Jordanne Manney, will join Renee Wnuk to anchor the sprinting events, with Allyssa Rock, Courtney Macey and Jillian Magoon will be the key athletes in the jumping events.

“We need to develop hurdlers and sprint relay teams,” said Hastings about areas of need.

Lady Eagles track and field

Player Grade

Julia Ashline 9, Brooke Bjelko 12, Kara Bouyea 11, Olivia Boyette 10, Arabia Brunell-Mosley, 10 Yancy Carter 10, Leah Casey 10, Kelly Castine 10, Clarissa Chambers, 11 Rachel Criss 10, Zoe Danville 9 Paige Dixon 12, Dianna Duong 10, Sara Faruqui 10, Caroline Ferrando 11, Meghan Flynn 10, Emily Fountain 12, Kayler Grizzle 9, Mikayla Hamel 8, Kiersten Harvey 12, Elizabeth Hynes 9, Mya Ladieu 11, Emma Lincoln 9, Lila King 10, Courtney Macey 10, Jillian Magoon 10, Hailey Martin 9, Jordanne Manney 12, Bailey Mull 12, Anabell Potts 9, Kailey Quackenbush 12, Madeline Rasmussen 12, Claire Roberts 10, Allyssa Rock 12, Shania Rose 9, Lynzee Roy 10, Enya Sullivan 10, Elizabeth Sullivan 9, Kirsten Villemaire 11, Lauren Winterbottom 11, Raelene Wnuk 11, Renee Wnuk 10, Sierra Wood 8

Coach: Andy Hastings

Pitching will be key for Lady Eagles

BEEKMANTOWN — The Lady Eagles varsity softball team will seek consistency inside the circle in order to be competitive in the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference for the upcoming season.

“Our pitchers will need to step up,” coach Kate Duprey said. “Our goal is to finish over .500 and pitching will be a key.”

In the field, Duprey said the team will be led by a trio of seniors, including outfielder Hannah Kerr, shortstop Abby Bone and second baseman Rylee Provost.

Duprey is assisted by Caleb Castine.

Lady Eagles softball

No. Player Grade

3 Hannah Kerr Senior, 4 Abby Bone Senior, 5 Rylee Provost Senior, 7 Katie Trombley Senior, 11 Desirae Kryvanis Senior, 12 Kelsey Hemingway Junior, 15 Katelyn Fuller Junior, 16 Emily Morrissey Junior, 17 Tatyannah Dyer Junior, 18 Brianna Martin Senior, 21 Kelsey Baker Junior, 22 Hannah Lafountian Junior, 23 Jessica Fleming Junior, 25 Iriz Mata Sophomore

Coach: Kate Duprey