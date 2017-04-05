Spring Sports 2017: Seton Catholic Knights

Knights youthful, even in returning golfer

PLATTSBURGH — The Seton Catholic varsity golf program has only one player above eighth grade on the roster, and that is not the player who is returning.

Eighth grader Frederick LaFlamme will be a lone returning golfer from the 2016 squad, as the Knights will rely on one sophomore, one eighth grader and three seventh graders — all new to the program — to fill out the 2017 roster.

“New golfers this year are John Glover, Samuel deGrandpre, Adam Plaza, Parker Titherington and Nicholas Palma,” coach Robin Weeden said. “We will be looking to improve throughout the season and hope to grow as we are extremely young and lack match experience. A rather simple goal this year will be to improve each day and truly learn how to enjoy the game.”

Knights golf

Player Grade

Frederick LaFlamme 8, John Glover 10, Samuel deGrandpre 7, Adam Plaza 7, Parker Titherington 7, Nicholas Palma 8

Coach: Robin Weeden

Knights will be led by seniors on court

PLATTSBURGH — The Seton Catholic boy’s varsity tennis team is set to take to the courts this season, hoping their experienced seniors will lead them to be competitive in 2017.

“For our experienced players, I expect to see them put together some wins, and lead our team,” coach Eric Gregory said. “As with the girls, we are mostly inexperienced, and I expect to see some tremendous improvement in our first year players throughout the season.”

Gregory said along with senior leadership, the team has shown a strong athleticism and attitude for the game, and will look to Seth Laochoren, Hans Xu and Zeke Qi for key contributions on the court.

Knights tennis

Scott Deremiah, Zeke Qi, Non Thitiphongsanon, Patrick Crotty, Tommy Han, Sunny Han, Jason Han, Seth Laochoren, Tristin Turner, Hans Xu, Philip Yang

Coach: Eric Gregory

Caleb Moore leads Knights onto track

PLATTSBURGH — Caleb Moore has had a solid season throughout the 2016-17 running schedule, and now looks to finish strong during the upcoming track and field season.

“Caleb Moore is coming off successful cross country and indoor seasons,” coach Kathy Champagne said. “He will lead the Knights along with freshmen Jake Glicksman and Luke Moore. Aidan Masten will cover the sprints and long jump. Senior Matt Snell and freshman Aaron Bouchard should also contribute in the middle distance events.”

While the athletes will look to improve on their times throughout the season, their numbers will not allow them to be in the mix for league or sectional titles.

“Small numbers will prevent the Knights from vying for a team title but, like the girls, individual success will help,” Champagne said.

Knights track and field

Aaron Bouchard, Henry Derrick, Aidan Masten, Caleb Moore, Luke Moore, Matt Snell

Coach: Kathy Champagne

Increased numbers a good sign for Lady Knights

PLATTSBURGH — It may be a youthful team as far as experience in the game, but Eric Gregory has a wealth of athletes on the Seton Catholic girl’s varsity tennis team in 2017.

“We are going to need to show improvement throughout the season,” Gregory said. “We have a lot of raw talent, so trying to get that to translate into success by the end of the year is a goal. While we have a lot of athletic seniors, this is their first time playing tennis. I think we may surprise some people by the end of the season.”

Gregory said the seniors have grown well in the game throughout the preseason, and all have shown athleticism and aggression on the court while showing competitiveness for earning spots in the starting positions.

“It’s too early to tell with this team who the key players are going to be since we are rebuilding, but they have all been working hard,” Gregory said.

Lady Knights tennis

Alejandra Bases, Carolyn Spittler, Abby Boule, Kelsey Hulbert, Jade Zhang, Reilly Boule, Gretchen Zalis, April Jia, Bam Trakarnsrisakul, Andy Zheng, Lucy Zhou, Cassie Bullis, Andie Abdallah, Haley Murnane, Elizabeth Swan, Cailene Allen

Coach: Eric Gregory

With low numbers, Lady Knights focus on personal bests

PLATTSBURGH — Seven athletes will not get you enough points to compete for a Champlain Valley Athletic Conference title.

However, for the Seton Catholic girl’s varsity track and field team, the season is about working toward personal bests and a chance to send athletes to the NYSPHSAA championship meet.

“Seton’s lack of depth again will be the Knight’s weakness,” said coach Kathy Champagne. “However all of the individuals on the team should make an impact individually.”

The strength of the team will come from the trio of sisters who anchored the Knights in cross country and indoor.

“The DeJordy sisters, coming off successful cross country and indoor seasons, should be a strong presence in the distance events,” she said. “Sydney Falb and Sophie Macner will help out in the sprints with new comer Georgia Boule. Pascale Allen, who competed in her first indoor season, should help in the middle distances and 400 meter hurdles.”

Lady Knights track and field

Pascale Allen, Georgia Boule, Lea DeJordy, Savannah DeJordy, Sofia DeJordy, Sydney Falb, Sophie Macner

Coach: Kathy Champagne