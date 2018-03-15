Saints announce basketball honors

× Expand Photo provided North Country Community College women’s basketball head coach Jerrad Dumont was named the All-Conference and All-Region Coach of the Year for Region III of the NJCAA.

ELIZABETHTOWN | Several members of the North Country Community College basketball teams were recently honored as part of the Mountain Valley Conference and Region III all star teams by the NJCAA.

The biggest honor went to women’s head coach Jerrad Dumont, who was named both All-Conference and All-Region Coach of the Year. He led the Lady Saints to a 24-5 record this season and a Mountain Valley Conference championship.

On the women’s team, Ty Taylor, a freshman from Alexandria, Virginia, was named first team All-Conference and first team All-Region. Sophomore Bridget Rust from Dekalb Junction was named second team All-Conference and third team All-Region. Freshman Jasmine Cruse from Porter, Texas, received second team All-Conference honors

On the men’s team, Damon Hunter, a sophomore from Lyons, New York, was named first team All-Conference and first team All-Region. Hunter finished his career as the Saints all-time leading scorer.

Malik Wilkinson, a sophomore from Rochester, received second team All-Conference and third team All-Region. Shamar Logins, a sophomore from Newark, was named third team All-Conference.