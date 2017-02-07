Saranac’s Daniels fourth female to win 100 wrestling matches

× Jordan Daniels of Saranac scored her 100th career win at the Section VII Duals Feb. 4. Daniels joined four other women as 100-win wrestlers throughout the state. Photos from this event can be found at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com. Photo by Jill Lobdell

SARANAC — It was the second match of the day for the Saranac Chiefs that made history in Section VII and across New York State during the Section VII Duals Feb. 4.

With 17 seconds left in the second quarter, Saranac’s Jordan Daniels pinned the opponent, making her the fourth female in NYSPHSAA history to earn 100 match wins.

According to Saranac Athletic Director Brent Denis, Daniels joined Amy Whitbeck of Section II, Anna Cummings of Section III and Carlene Sluberski Section VI as the four female wrestlers to earn that distinction.

“I got a couple hours of sleep last night,” Daniels said after the match. “I just wanted to get it done with in my first match and move on.”

When the time came, the Saranac senior was ready.

“I think I pinned him pretty fast. I was ready to go and just worked for it,” she said. “It was exciting, there was nothing really like it.”

Daniels went 3-1 on the day, with all three of her wins coming by pin.

For Daniels, wrestling has been a lifetime sport which will continue past high school as she will be going to King University in Bristol, Tenn., as part of their women’s wrestling team.

“I just love it. It’s addicting,” she said.

Jordan started her varsity career in eighth grade, but has been wrestling since she was four year old, following the path of her father and brother, Jessie, who was one of the top wrestlers in the history of the Beekmantown program.

“She came from a wrestling family and her brother was a wrestler so she has been around this,” Saranac coach Heath Smith said. “I knew she was going to do it. She has been wrestling really tough. It has been enjoyable to have on the team. If I had 15 of her, I would be happy.”

As for joining the 100 win club, Daniels said she was honored to join the other names.

“I think it is amazing that we were all able to get to 100,” she said.

However, Daniels now has a new goal: advance to the NYSPHSAA championships by winning her bracket in next Saturday’s tournament.

To do so, she will have to get to and defeat Peru’s Alijah Seymour, who scored a pin at the 31 second mark of the second quarter against her in the final match of the day Feb. 4.

“I am going to review video and focus on what he does and what I can do,” Daniels said.

Seymour has wrestled all over,” Smith said. “It has to be a low scoring match for her and it is going to be tough. She wants to step up to the challenge, though.”

Peru wins team title

The Indians finished the day at the top of the round-robin tournament format, scoring a perfect 4-0 record against the other teams in the section.

In their last match, they used their ability to scramble and stay away from trouble to score a 32-25 win over Saranac.

While the Chiefs scored eight wins to Peru’s seven, the Chiefs were unable to score extra points as they were unable to pin any opponent. Meanwhile, the Indians had pins in their first two matches and gained more bonus points with a pair of majority decision wins.

“We need to get back to the practice room and work on a few things,” Smith said. “We actually won more matches in the dual meet but came up short because we gave up bonus points. Peru is a very well-coached team and they stayed small and did what they had to do to not give up bonus points.”

Peru coach Gary Edwards said the team had focused on limiting Saranac’s scoring opportunities throughout the match.

“We just worked our hardest and that was our goal, to not let them pin us and see if we could get a couple on them. That was a major goal for us,” co-coach Gary Edwards said. “There are a lot of things that we still can improve on and we will be working on making those throughout the week.”

Six Peru wrestlers went through the four-meet duals undefeated: Logan Dubuque (99), Seymour (106), Carson Dobozy (120), Colin Hogan (138), Nick Bushey (160) and Cole McKee (220), while Saranac had four in Bryce Smith (113), Johnny Devins (145), Jacob Nolan (152) and Sean Ahern (195).

Clay Watts was undefeated at 285 for Beekmantown, as did teammate Kaedan Peryea at 132. Austin Trombley of Northern Adirondack went 3-0 at 170 before moving up a weight class and falling victim to Chance Lapier of AuSable Valley.

Trombley set a record on the day, scoring his 200th career win on the mats.

“Getting to 200 wins is a great accomplishment but I know there still is plenty to work on,” said Trombley.

The Bobcat standout didn’t sit on his laurels after his 200th win, opting to move up a weight class to take on AuSable Valley’s Chance Lapier, falling to the favorite at 182.

“Wrestling is a lot about taking risks and learning from your mistakes,” Trombley said. “I just wanted to see where I was at today and see how I could do against him.”

Overall, Trombley was 3-1 on the day with one pin and a decision win.

Bobcat wrestler Chad King scored his 100th win at the event as he went 2-2 on the day with one pin.

“I have been doing this for so long that it’s hard not to think this should have come earlier but it’s a great accomplishment and I get my name on the wall at school.”

Jaice Filion also scored his 100th win on a day where he went 3-0 with a pin.

“It has been a lot of hard work and it has been worth it,” he said. “I just wanted to wrestle hard today and it all worked out.”

Also on that list, AuSable Valley’s Joe LeCalir, who picked up his 100th career win in his final match of the day.

“It was a real relief to get 100 wins before sectionals so I was not thinking about two things at once,” LeClair said, adding he was able to pick up his 100th win where his wrestling career began.

“Since my first match ever was in this gym, it was definitely special to get my 100th win here.”

The Section VII state qualifying championships take place Saturday, Feb. 11, at Peru High School.