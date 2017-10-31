Saranac Chiefs get their football title

× Expand Photo by DJ Alexander Saranac Lake quarterback DJ Morgan looks to throw the ball from the backfield as Saranac's James Conway covers on defense. The Red Storm were unable to defend their Class C title from a year ago, falling to the Chiefs, 21-12. Photo by DJ Alexander

CLINTONVILLE | The Saranac Chiefs made history Oct. 28, coming from a program which had to cut their season short two years ago to it’s first-ever Section VII championship in football with a 21-12 win over perennial Class C power Saranac Lake.

In a close contest, the second quarter proved to be the key for the Chiefs, as quarterback Luke Maye took to the ground, running in scores of 11 and six yards to give Saranac a 21-6 lead heading into the second half, a lead they would not give up as Maye finished with 138 yards rushing, 30 yards passing and intercepted a pass of the defensive side of the line of scrimmage.

The Chiefs finished with 282 yards rushing, compared to 125 for Saranac Lake. Keagan Wood added 90 yards for the Chiefs, while Jarrett Ashton was the top runner for the Red Storm with 112 yards, with DJ Morgan adding 85 yards passing.

The Chiefs (5-4) will now travel into Section X to face their champion, OFA, with time and site to be determined.