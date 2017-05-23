Saranac continues running dominance

× Saranac Lake’s Grace Clark earned sectional championships in the 100 hurdles and 4-by-100 relay at the Section VII meet May 20. Photo by Jill Lobdell

LAKE PLACID — The Saranac varsity track and field teams are now 4-for-4 in sectional titles for the 2016-17 school year.

Coming off an impressive indoor track and field season, the Chiefs again swept the top spot in the outdoor events, held May 20 at Lake Placid.

The boy’s team won with a score of 216.2, while the girl’s earned 191.5 in their win. In both boy’s and girl’s, the returning Saranac Lake team placed second.

On the boy’s side, the top two were followed by PHS, Peru, Ticonderoga, Lake Placid, Beekmantown, AuSable Valley, EKMW, Seton Catholic and Northeastern Clinton.

In girls’, Peru finished third, followed by PHS, Seton Catholic, Beekmantown, Lake Placid, Ticonderoga, EKMW, AuSable Valley and Northeastern Clinton.

The following scored Section VII championships in their respective events:

× Lake Placid’s Stuart Baird was part of the sectional champion 4-by-800 relay team at the Section VII meet May 20. Photo by Jill Lobdell

BOYS

100: Marcus Biasi (Saranac) - 11.26

200: Marcus Biasi (Saranac) - 23.10

400: Rory Patterson (Saranac) - 52.58

800: Evertett Sapp (Beekmantown) - 2:08.08

1,600: Andrew LePage (Saranac) - 4:43.46

3,200: Andrew LePage (Saranac) - 10:38.31

110 hurdles: Luke Maye (Saranac) - 15.76

400 hurdles: Luke Maye (Saranac) - 57.98

4-by-100 relay: Saranac (Eric Delutis, Rory Patterson, Shayne O’Neill, Marcus Biasi) - 44.56

4-by-400 relay: Saranac (Tyler Blair, Cameron Duffield, Marcus Biasi, Rory Patterson) - 3:39.22

4-by-800 relay: Lake Placid (Stuart Baird, Trent White, Scott Schulz, Henry McGrew) - 8:29.16

High jump: Jason Moore (PHS) - 5-8 (Saranac Lake’s Dzihad Cecunjanin and Peru’s James Blaise also hit 5-8, but lost in tie breakers)

Long jump: Eric Delutis (Saranac) - 19-7

Triple jump: Luke Maye (Saranac) - 38-11.5

Shot put: Sean Lincoln (Saranac Lake) - 42-7

Discus: David Sullivan (Saranac Lake) - 138-1.5

GIRLS

100: CorrieAnne Stoner (Keene) - 13.33

200: Janyll Barber (Saranac) - 26.99

400: Janyll Barber (Saranac) - 1:01.39

800: Ally Post (Peru) - 2:28.47

1,500: Sofia DeJordy (Seton) - 5:03.06

3,000: Lea DeJordy (Seton) - 11:20.52

100 hurdles: Grace Clark (Saranac Lake) - 17.26

400 hurdles: Madison Baker (PHS) - 1:11.95

4- by-100 relay: Saranac Lake (Grace Clark, Edna Cecunjanin, unknown, unknown) -

4-by-400 relay: Peru (Lily Adams, Rebecca Romanowicz, Angel Ryder, Abby Post)

4-by-800 relay: Saranac (Rachael Woodruff, Heather Dutko, unknown, unknown)

High jump: Meg McDonald (4-10) (Peru’s Ella Messner tied on height but lost in tie breaker).

Long jump: Janyll Barber (Saranac) - 14-9

Triple jump: Janyll Barber (Saranac) - 33-0

Shot put: Kat Furman (Saranac) - 33-2

Discus: Maddie Hoeth (Saranac) - 108-5

MOORE 2nd AT EDDY MEET

Seton Catholic’s Caleb Moore finished second in the 3,200 at the 77th Annual Eddy Meet held at Schenectady High School. Moore finished in 9:23.04 just behind the winner Chris Hughes of Glens Falls who ran 9:20.89.