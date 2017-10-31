Saranac earns Class B boy’s soccer title

CHAZY | Shayne O’Neill just had a feeling.

The Saranac striker felt it was going to be a good day for his Chiefs Oct. 27, as he scored the opening goal 1:40 into regulation and the game-winner in the 69th minute to give the Chiefs a 3-2 win over Northeastern Clinton and its first Class B title since 1991.

“I predicted the game would be 3-0 us with me having a goal and two assists,” O’Neill said. “I got a couple goals, but no assists, but we got the win so it’s pretty cool.”

“This was a super job, these kids didn’t play their best game,” coach Tom Harrigan said. “We had some chances, they had some chances. We knew we were in for a battle with these guys. We saw how they played against Peru and we knew it was going to be a really tough game. When we scored first within a minute or two, I thought this was a good start, then they scored, and we knew it was going to be one of those games, a little seesaw, and it was.”

Harrigan said a key was getting to the ball first.

“I told the kids that the Cougars loved 50-50 balls, and we couldn’t let them have them,” he said.

“We worked really hard as a team,” O’Neill said. “It’s just amazing. We worked so hard in practice. We played together and it was amazing.”

Cameron Duffield, who scored the lone goal against PHS in the semifinals on a penalty kick, made five saves for the Chiefs in the win.

“We didn’t give up and kept grinding and it finally paid off,” Duffield said.

Nicholas Shantie scored the third goal for Saranac, while Michael Penning ton scored for NCCS 1:17 seconds after O’Neill’s opening goal. Nicholas LaDue also scored for the Cougars, who received four savers from Brady LaFountain.

The Cougars will now face Ogdensburg Free Academy Wednesday, Nov. 1, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. at Plattsburgh High School.

“I think again, we need to see the whole field,” Harrigan said of what his team needs to work on. “Some of these kids aren’t seeing it. The balls were on one side for a good five minutes and this side was clear. The passing and the trapping, they are getting there. We need to continue on the basics.”