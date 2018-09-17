Saranac Lake beats the heat to comeback against AVCS

× Saranac Lake’s Patrick Alberga wraps up on a tackle of AuSable Valley’s Jason Fletcher Sept. 15 in Saranac Lake. The Red Storm rallied in the second half for a 27-14 win over the Patriots. Photo by Keith Lobdell

SARANAC LAKE | It was a tale of two halves as the AuSable Valley Patriots ruled the first 24 minutes of their game against Saranac Lake on Saturday.

However, it was the Red Storm who was able to overcome the heat and a 14-point deficit, rallying for a 27-14 win over the Patriots.

“It was an Ironman contest for sure,” coach Eric Bennett said about the hot and humid conditions after the game. “I think these kids went through all of the Gatorade in the world, but they kept going and showed a lot of heart and growth today. The amount of heart and growth they started to show was incredible.”

After waiting two games plus the first half in this one, the Red Storm finally found the endzone in the third quarter as quarterback Rhett Darrah rolled out and found Braden Ryan in the endzone for the first score of the game.

“We came out ready to fire things up in the second half and we felt we could outlast them,” Darrah said. “Braden’s catch really got it rolling and we were able to just keep it rolling from there.”

“I knew I was going to have a chance when Rhett called the play and as soon as I made my cut I was screaming because I knew I was open,” Ryan said.

Ryan then scored the second touchdown of the day for the Red Storm on an 80-yard run before Jeffery Lavair out-jumped the defender to haul in a 60-yard catch and run pass to give the team their first lead of the season at 21-14.

“Rhett threw a lot of good passes and the line did some great blocking in the second half,” Lavair said. “This means a lot after the first two weeks to get this win.”

Lavair also capped the scoring in the fourth quarter when Darrah’s pass was tipped in the endzone before falling into Lavair’s arms for the score.

The Patriots scored twice in the opening half, first on a Jason Fletcher 48-yard scoring run and again on an interception return by Luis Perez.

In the second half, the Red Storm defense kept the Patriots out of the endzone, as AuSable Valley also had to deal with injuries and heat limiting the number of subs they had on the bench.

For Saranac Lake, Darrah finished with 165 yards and three touchdown throws, while Lavair had 95 yards and two scores receiving. Ben Munn finished with 92 rushing yards and played a strong game on defense in the win.

“We new Perez would be their main guy, and we felt we needed to get more pressure on their quarterback (Evan Snow) in the second half so he would not be able to get the ball to him,” Munn said.

Perez finished with 131 receiving yards and 31 rushing yards for the Patriots, while Snow threw for 158 yards and Fletcher ran for 93.