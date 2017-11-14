Local volleyball teams fall in regional finals

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Danielle Gonyea attempts a spike for the Saranac Lake girls soccer team in the Section VII finals. × 2 of 2 Expand Northern Adirondack’s Chloe Smith passes the ball for the Bobcats Prev Next

SARANAC | The 2017 playoff season came to and end for Section VII volleyball on Nov. 11, as all three sectional champions were unable to find the answers to beat a trio of Section II teams hungry to play in their own backyard for the state championships in Glens Falls.

CLASS C

The Saranac Lake Lady Red Storm entered their first regional final in school history after scoring the sectional title one week earlier, but were unable to find an answer for Voorheesville in a 3-0 sweep.

Sydney Andronica led the defensive charge for the Red Storm with 12 digs, while Danielle Gonyea had four kills on offense and two blocks at the net defensively.

× Expand Alexis Hawks and the Beekmantown Eagles were eliminated from state play by Hudson Falls last weekend.

CLASS B

One year after what many considered one of the best regional final games ever played, when Beekmantown lost 25-23 in a fifth game to perennial Section II power Hudson Falls, the defending regional champs gave the Eagles little chance to make runs Nov. 11, scoring a three-game victory with games of 25-12, 25-11 and 25-15.

Kaitlyn Bjelko and Courtney Macey provided six kills each for the Eagles offense, while Emily Morrissey and Alyexs Hawks had six kills each on defense.