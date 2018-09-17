Saranac Lake, Peru girls win invitational

× 1 of 4 Expand Seton Catholic’s Jake Glicksman placed seventh in the Section VII Invitational boy’s race at the Plattsburgh State Fieldhouse Sept. 15. The curse will be the site of he 2019 state championship meet. Photo by Keith Lobdell × 2 of 4 Expand Saranac’s Rachael Woodruff was the girl’s race winner at the Section VII Invitational at the Plattsburgh State Fieldhouse Sept. 15. The curse will be the site of he 2019 state championship meet. Photo by Keith Lobdell × 3 of 4 Expand Saranac Lake’s James Catania placed second in the Section VII Invitational boy’s race at the Plattsburgh State Fieldhouse Sept. 15. The course will be the site of he 2019 state championship meet. Photo by Keith Lobdell × 4 of 4 Expand AuSable Valley’s Lily Potthast placed second in the Section VII Invitational girl’s race at the Plattsburgh State Fieldhouse Sept. 15. The course will be the site of he 2019 state championship meet. Photo by Keith Lobdell Prev Next

PLATTSBURGH | Section VII had its first chance to show off the 2019 state championship course at Plattsburgh State with this year’s running of the Section VII Invitational last Saturday.

Along with a majority of local schools, runners from Section X and II joined the races, where the Saranac Lake boys and Peru girls team captured the team crowns for the day.

Saranac’s Rachael Woodruff finished first in the girl’s race, while AuSable Valley’s Lily Potthast was second. Saranac’s Elise LePage finished fourth, while Seton Catholic’s Lea DeJordy was fifth.

Peru’s Kaylee Amoriell placed sixth, with four other teammates — Ingrid Baggett (12), Ella Messner (13) and Harley Gainer (15) — placing in the top 15.

Katie Samperi was Saranac Lake’s top finisher in 10th, while Harley Cohen placed 14th for Lake Placid, Nora Graves 16th for Plattsburgh High and Enya Sullivan 20th for Beekmantown.

Saranac followed Peru in the team standings in second place, while Lake Placid placed fifth, Saranac Lake sixth, Seton Catholic seventh, Plattsburgh High ninth, Beekmantown 12th and AuSable Valley 13th.

In the boy’s race, Nate McNally of OFA scored a six second victory over Saranac Lake’s James Catania in the individual race, while the Red Storm earned the team title. Anderson Gray placed third for the Red Storm, with Jacob Alberga, Peter Fogarty and Micah McCulley placing in spots 10 through 12.

Lake Placid’s Noah Fine and Jesse Izzo placed fifth and sixth, while Jake Glicksman led Seton Catholic with a seventh place finish. Sam Carter came in 14th for Saranac, Spencer Daby 15th for AuSable Valley, Grant Moravec 21st for Beekmantown, Ian Campbell 27th for Plattsburgh High and Andy Mazzella 41st for Peru.

Lake Placid finished third behind the Red Storm and Franklin Academy in the team standings, while Beekmantown placed fifth, Seton Catholic sixth, Saranac seventh, PHS eighth, Peru ninth and AuSable Valley 11th.